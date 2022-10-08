Airport fashion: From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, celebs travel in style

Award shows, promotional outings, vacations or the airport – B-town town celebs never fail to serve some impeccable fashion goals, wherever they go. This week, we spotted celebs putting their best fashion foot forward at the airport. From oversized outfits to comfy casuals, they stepped out in chic, comfortable and stylish looks.

Take a look at some of the most eye-catching airport looks of this week.

Alia Bhatt

Alia looked beautiful in this casual dress. ( Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia looked beautiful in this casual dress. ( Source: Varinder Chawla)

We are completely in awe of Alia Bhatt‘s maternity fashion. With each look, she is raising the bar and her latest airport look was no different. The mom-to-be chose a comfy yet stylish dress to travel. She wore a loose grey striped dress that featured a collared neckline, long sleeves and an asymmetrical knee-length hemline. She paired the look with hoop earrings and a Gucci X Adidas white mini duffle bag. Alia left her hair open with a centre parting and wore comfortable black coloured peep-toe sliders.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

The couple looked chic in their latest airport look (Source: Varinder Chawla) The couple looked chic in their latest airport look (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The couple kept their fashion game up as they made a stylish appearance at the airport. Anushka wore an all-blue attire that included a hooded sweatshirt from Stella McCartney paired with leggings and runner shoes. She carried a brown coloured crossbody bag. Virat, on the other hand, donned a white t-shirt teamed with cedar brown pants that had a suede finish along with white sneakers.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer kept his look casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer kept his look casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer made a stylish appearance at the airport. The actor arrived in a striped cord set, looking playful as always. The navy colour attire was paired with beige colour shoes. Ranveer tied his hair and completed the look with brown colour sunnies.

Deepika Padukone

She looked comfy yet stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She looked comfy yet stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika’s airport look was comfy, chic and stylish. The Piku actor looked stylish without compromising on comfort and chose a white Louis Vuitton star print t-shirt and teamed it with matching pyjamas. For the glam quotient, she styled the outfit with an oversized blue jacket, brown shades, and white shoes.

Rashmika Mandanna

She completely rocked the chic look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She completely rocked the chic look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rashmika looked gorgeous as she was spotted at the airport wearing an oversized white collared shirt. Going classic, the actor paired the shirt with blue baggy jeans. She left her hair open and wore a black cap. She accessorised the minimal look with a pair of small earrings. The Pushpa actor wore flat footwear and carried a grey bag.

