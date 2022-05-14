Airport fashion: From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, take a look at who wore what

Bollywood celebrities never fail to set fashion goals, especially with their airport looks. This week, comfort plus style were seen as the primary parameters for the celebrities spotted at the airport.

Take a look at some of the best airport fashion moments of the week.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia looked elegant in her white suit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tamannaah Bhatia looked elegant in her white suit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

You can never go wrong with white. Tamannaah Bhatia looked elegant in a spotless chikankari white suit. She completed it with transparent heels and a printed baguette.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora carried a stylish ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora carried a stylish ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora looked very stylish in her white crop top and baggy brown pants. With her hair neatly pulled back, she teamed the look with a pair of sunglasses and a shoulder bag.

Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma was clicked at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Adah Sharma was clicked at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Adah Sharma looked super cute in her watermelon printed dress. A pair of glasses and white sneakers elevated her chic look further.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet in her yellow tap and blue denims. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rakul Preet in her yellow tap and blue denims. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet kept it minimal yet chic for her airport appearance. She paired a pair of blue denims with a pastel yellow tank top. White sneakers and circular sunglasses acted as the cherry on the cake.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty in her tie dye look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty in her tie dye look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty went in for a comfortable yet stylish look with a tie dye printed top and white track pants. She wore a pair of beige coloured slippers and also carried a denim jacket.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh in his floral pant suit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh is known for his unconventional fashion sense. In yet another pursuit, he rocked this brown pantsuit with giant floral prints along with brown sliders and striking sunglasses.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone in her monochromatic ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone in her monochromatic ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone’s ensemble was super casual yet flamboyant. She wore a monochromatic cream coloured co-ord set and amalgamated it with a pair of black lace up boots.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked voguish at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt looked voguish at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt looked absolutely stylish in her comfort look. She wore a neutral coloured tank top with high waisted wide black pants. She completed her look with a dashing jacket and a tote bag.

