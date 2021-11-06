Airport Fashion: Aditi Rao Hydari to Bobby Deol, celebs serve stylish looks

When it comes to travelling, would you opt for a comfortable sweats and sneaker combo or prefer to dress fashionably? While this question has sparked countless debates, Bollywood celebrities have not stopped serving us chic looks as they continue to travel in style. Take a look at who wore what to the airport this week

Jasmin Bhasin

Ileana looked fresh in her airport attire. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ileana looked fresh in her airport attire. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jasmin Bhasin’s look was perfect not just for an airport run but also for a quick brunch with friends post transit. She wore a versatile, pale lilac shaded dress, cinched at the waist. The actor paired it with printed loafers and tinted shades. We definitely approve of this look!

Bobby Deol

The star looked stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The star looked stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bobby Deol stepped into the airport looking his stylish best. Wearing a pair of cargo pants which are a rage in fall fashion with a fitted black shirt, the junior Deol looked a class apart. He accessorised the look with black sunglasses, a red and green-tinged belt and black sneakers.

Aditi Rao Hydari

The actress steps out in a flattering colour. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actress steps out in a flattering colour. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aditi wore a rust-red coloured co-ord set that featured little, metallic circles as detailing. The chic outfit was accompanied by a Louis Vuitton bag and an Apple watch with a pale, blue band. From gorgeous traditional wear to easy-breezy clothes — we love how the actor pulls off every look with ease.

Isha Koppikar Narang

Isha looked charming with her daughter Rianna. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Isha looked charming with her daughter Rianna. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Krishna Cottage actor surely loves some vivacious colours in her wardrobe. Isha stepped into the airport with a solid, neon yellow coloured top with flared sleeves and paired it with a printed skirt. She looked radiant as she was seen travelling with daughter Rianna, who wore a pink co-ord set.

Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana looked striking in her red dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ileana looked striking in her red dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ileana D’Cruz is known for her fashion game. Not disappointing at all, she stepped into the airport in a flowy, red maxi dress that oozed style and comfort. She paired the dress with sunnies and a pair of fresh, white kicks. We love the little, red bag that she was seen carrying with the outfit.

Sunny Leone

Sunny wears shades of green. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sunny wears shades of green. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sunny Leone’s airport stint had our hearts melting! Seen posing with her kids, Asher and Noah, Sunny’s ensemble was on point as she paired different shades of green. Wearing a pale green fitted top with a pair of olive green leather pants, the actress teamed the look with light, wavy hair and fresh, dewy makeup.

Mouni Roy

Mouni poses for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mouni poses for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mouni Roy is known for her impressive sartorial choices — rarely boring and always unique. Mouni surely knows when and how to make a mark with her style. She wore a black tank top with a pair of matching black and white checkered trousers and cape combo. She rounded off the look with white sneakers and oversized sunnies.

Rakul Preet Singh

The actress aces a casual look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actress aces a casual look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet masterfully blended style and comfort in her recent airport outfit. She wore a fitted, ripped pair of denim jeans and paired it with a striped, orange sweatshirt. She wore comfortable running sneakers with the outfit.

