Airport fashion: Kangana Ranaut to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs are travelling in style

June 12, 2021 12:30:57 pm
Celebrities are busy travelling and they are giving us some major fashion goals. Be it Kangana Ranaut or Sidharth Malhotra, the celebs are moving about in style but priotising comfort above all else. With this week coming to a close, here’s a quick roundup of who wore what at the airport.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut ditched saris and was seen in a floral printed ensemble. It consisted of a kurta and matching straight pants styled by a scarf. She accessorised it with black shades and hair tied in a knot.
Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela was seen in an off-shoulder crop top teamed with distressed pair of jeans. The actor too opted for shades and let her hair untied.
Ahan Shetty
Ahan Shetty was seen in a casual sweatshirt which he paired with black pants and sneakers.
Ekta Kapoor
Ekta Kapoor kept things simple as she was seen in a white kurti paired with blue patiala pants. The outfit was teamed with a dupatta.
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra was seen going for a tee and track pants. He further teamed this with a denim jacket.
Disha Patani
Disha Patani was seen in a white crop top which she teamed with track pants and sneakers.
