Airport fashion: Kangana Ranaut to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs are travelling in style

What do you think of their looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Celebrities are busy travelling and they are giving us some major fashion goals. Be it Kangana Ranaut or Sidharth Malhotra, the celebs are moving about in style but priotising comfort above all else. With this week coming to a close, here’s a quick roundup of who wore what at the airport. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut ditched her signature saris at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut ditched saris and was seen in a floral printed ensemble. It consisted of a kurta and matching straight pants styled by a scarf. She accessorised it with black shades and hair tied in a knot.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela was seen in an off-shoulder crop top. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Urvashi Rautela was seen in an off-shoulder crop top teamed with distressed pair of jeans. The actor too opted for shades and let her hair untied.

Ahan Shetty

Ahan Shetty kept things simple. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ahan Shetty was seen in a casual sweatshirt which he paired with black pants and sneakers.

Ekta Kapoor

Comfort is clearly on Ekta Kapoor's mind. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ekta Kapoor kept things simple as she was seen in a white kurti paired with blue patiala pants. The outfit was teamed with a dupatta.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra opted for something casual but went a step ahead and paired with a denim jacket. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra was seen going for a tee and track pants. He further teamed this with a denim jacket.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Disha Patani was seen in a white crop top which she teamed with track pants and sneakers.

