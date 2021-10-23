Airport Fashion: Shilpa Shetty to Kajal Aggarwal, B-town celebs look their stylish best

Do you prefer style over comfort when it comes to travelling? While this has been a gruelling topic of discussion for years, comfort does play a major part when it comes to dressing for transit. We recently spotted a number of Bollywood celebrities whose recent airport looks are enough to get you inspired. Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa looked chic in her co-ord set. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa looked chic in her co-ord set. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa was seen wearing a striped, pink co-ord set, paired with a gold bag and comfortable shoes. She kept her open with a neat middle parting, a travel staple pair of sunglasses and a stack of bracelets on her hand.

Alia Bhatt

Alia chose a comfortable look. (Source: Varinder Chawala) Alia chose a comfortable look. (Source: Varinder Chawala)

Alia Bhatt owned her airport look, with an extremely comfortable set of black co-ords. She paired it with a white shrug. We love the Balenciaga bag that looks spacious to boot!

Ayushmann Khurrana

We are digging the shoes! (Source: Varinder Chawla) We are digging the shoes! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ayushmaan Khurrana was spotted in an all-black ensemble with bright blue Jordans. He kept his airport look safe and comfortable.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee looked her comfortable best. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee looked her comfortable best. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tapsee Pannu wore a bright coloured co-ord set to the airport. She accentuated the look with a pair of sunglasses and hair pulled back in a bun.

Malaika Arora

Co-ords are all the rage this season. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Co-ords are all the rage this season. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora looked like she could take the most relaxing airplane nap in her recent look. Dressed in a pink co-ord set and white sneakers, this is perhaps the most comfortable amongst all others.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal looked refreshing in her outfit. We love the bag and shoes! (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kajal looked refreshing in her outfit. We love the bag and shoes! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kajal looks dreamy in her white midi dress, a perfect look if you have an event to attend straight after landing. We love the attention to detail in the way she matched her shoes and bag.

Shruti Hassan

Shruti has a soft spot for black. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shruti has a soft spot for black. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shruti Hassan has no qualms about liking black and frequently wearing it. In a recent airport look, she was seen wearing a Kurt Cobain tee-shirt paired with black jeans and sneakers.

Nora Fatehi

Nora posed for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nora posed for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Nora was seen wearing comfortable cycling shorts with a black oversized jacket. She kept her hair open and wore minimal make-up with the outfit.



