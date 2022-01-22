scorecardresearch
Airport fashion: Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, celebs show how to keep it stylish

Take a peek into what your celebrities wore to the airport this week

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 22, 2022 12:30:33 pm
Celebs keep it stylish at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

It’s always exciting to visit new places. And, like our favourite B-town celebrities, who give us fashion inspiration even while on the run, one should always do it with style. A bunch of celebrities were spotted at the airport this week, making a statement with their fashion choices. Take a peek into what your celebrities wore to the airport this week.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in simple, stylish outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika and Ranveer were seen in simple, yet stylish, neutral-tone outfits. Deepika was wearing a pair of comfy, wide jeans with a fitted white t-shirt and white sneakers. Ranveer sported a pair of ripped, skinny jeans a fitted t-shirt and brown, suede boots.

Bhagyashree Patwardhan

Bhagyashree Patwardhan Bhagyashree looking fashionable at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bhagyashree looked fashionable in denim, blue jeans, a white shirt and a dusty pink, cropped jacket. She paired the outfit with a pair of sneakers and a small, white handbag with gold details.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia Tamannaah Bhatia looks angelic in all white. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
ALSO READ |Sharvari Wagh effortlessly aces ethnic fashion; check out her latest looks

Dressed in shades of white, Tamannaah Bhatia looked impeccably chic in wide-legged trousers, a turtleneck sweater vest and a sleeveless trench. She added elements of grey by accessorising with a handbag and pumps.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif comfortably dressed at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif looked chic in this fun, pink Gucci hoodie, black leggings and sneakers. She kept her hair up and her face well protected while travelling.

Rahul Vaidya 

Rahul Vaidya Rahul Vaidya at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rahul Vaidya looked stylish in blue jeans, a grey sweatshirt and classic, white sneakers that go with every outfit. He added a pair of rectangular, black sunglasses to complete the look.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana Ayushmann Khurrana looking dapper. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ayushmann Khurrana was seen in a contemporary, all-black outfit. He paired his black tracks with a printed black hoodie. His outfit was elevated by a pair of orange, retro sunglasses.

ALSO READ |Trends 2022: How comfort-driven fashion put sneakers at the centerstage, even with traditional outfits

Kashmera Shah

Kashmera Shah Kashmera Shah adds a pop of colour to her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

In a yellow button-down, Kashmera Shah looked fresh and polished at the airport. She paired the shirt with simple, blue jeans and sneakers.

Remo Dsouza and Lizelle D’Souza

Remo Dsouza and wife Remo Dsouza and his wife looking cosy together. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Remo Dsouza looked cool in a pair of black joggers and a matching jacket. He added a pair of chunky, black sneakers, an olive green backpack, shades and a cap. His wife, Lizelle, was seen wearing a lovely, ethnic suit. Her embellished juttis complemented her peach suit and matched the details of her dupatta.

