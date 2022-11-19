scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Airport fashion: Anushka-Virat to Kriti Sanon, celebs keep it impeccably stylish

A slew of celebrities was spotted at the airport this week, stepping up their fashion game

B-town celebs never fail to keep up with the fashion trends (Source: Varinder Chawla; designed by Angshuman Maity )

Like every week, this week, too, several celebrities were spotted at the airport and each of them made sure to put their best fashion foot forward. From going for traditional attire to choosing a power suit, celebs showcased a range of styles and looks.

Take a look at some of the most stylish airport looks of this week.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka and Virat twinned in white and black outfits. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The power couple just showed us one of the best twinning looks. Anushka wore a white sweatshirt with a pair of black pants and styled it with a black bucket hat and a black cross-body bag. Twinning with his wifey, Virat chose a white sweater that flaunted a red heart with the letter A and paired it with black pants. The couple chose to go with white coloured sneakers for their airport looks.

Also Read |Airport fashion: From Priyanka Chopra to Rashmika Mandanna, celebs keep it fuss-free

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon exuded lady-boss vibes in a green pantsuit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On a promotional spree for her upcoming film Bhediya, Kriti is making a splash with every fashion pick. The actor made a stunning entry at the airport in a green pantsuit.  Kriti wore a fitted blazer that accentuated her figure with flared matching pants. Keeping comfort in mind, she chose to team the look with white sneakers. The actor accessorised the look with a pair of hoops and a few statement rings.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan made a stylish appearance at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan sure knows how to capture attention, wherever he goes. The Dilwale actor recently made a stylish entry at the airport, wearing a blue t-shirt paired with black cargo pants and styled the look with a tan brown jacket and white and brown sneakers. Unkempt hair and dark-coloured glasses rounded off Shah Rukh’s look.

Also Read |Airport fashion: Suhana Khan to Shehnaaz Gill, celebs keep it stylish

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani chose a traditional outfit for her airport look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hansika, who is all set to tie the knot this December,  was spotted at the airport in a traditional outfit. She chose a pink floral printed suit paired with brown colour slip-on sandals and carried a black colour handbag. Going with only one accessory– a stack of silver bangles– she opted for a natural look and left her hair open.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon chose a comfy outfit for the transit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Raveena looked her comfortable best as she chose to wear a white high-neck sweatshirt with charcoal grey straight denim jeans. She paired the look with white sneakers and carried a green shoulder bag. Raveena kept the overall look simple with just a pair of hoops and open hair.

