Airport fashion: From Anil Kapoor to Rashmika Mandanna, take a look at who wore what

B-Town celebrities always manage to give us some style and comfort fashion goals with their fashion choices, every time they step out. From ethnic to athleisure, they sure know how to travel in style. This week, a host of celebrities were spotted at the airport, travelling in style. Check out what they wore for transit.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhat looked elegant in her all-white outfit look at the airport. She was wearing a breezy Anarkali suit with a sheer organza dupatta with blue borders, draped on her shoulders. The actor opted for a pair of mini jhumkas and a bindi as her chic accessory and completed her look with Kolhapuri heels.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna opted for a cool and comfortable look, as she paired an oversized black hoodie with blue denim shorts. The actor was seen carrying a sling bag and she completed her look with a pair of matching lace-up boots.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh

While Jackky Bhagnani opted for stylish all-black attire, Rakul Preet kept it light and breezy in a tie-dye co-ord set. Tying up her hair in a ponytail, the actor completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and round-shaped sunglasses.

Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor was seen walking hand in hand with her adorable kids Misha and Zain at the airport. She was wearing a blue coloured top with black trousers with a glittery pair of grey sneakers. While Misha wore an all-black attire paired with a colourful mast and a cute pair of purple sneakers, Zain was dressed in a blue tracksuit and white sneakers.

Shardul Thakur

Cricketer Shardul Thakur kept his airport look very cool and casual in a grey-black Jordan hoodie. He paired with a pair of white pants and stylish grey sneakers and was carrying a camel coloured backpack along.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala looked elegant and chic in a V-neck floral print top and high waist pants. She was seen carrying a black tote bag and accessorised with a dainty necklace.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora

Actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora made for a stylish couple as they complemented each other’s all-black outfits. Dheeraj kept it casual in a black tee and Vinny was seen a black dress, carrying a a chic orange tote bag.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor sure knows how to travel in comfort and style. Wearing a white graphic kurta with black pants, the dashing actor finished his look with oversized sunglasses and a pair of uber-cool sneakers.

