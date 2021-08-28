Airport fashion: From Alia Bhatt to Karisma Kapoor, celebs ace comfort with style

Updated: August 28, 2021 5:32:05 pm
Celebrities are travelling in full swing lately. This week, too, a host of celebs were spotted at the airport, making a statement with their fashion sense. Let’s take a look at who wore what at the airport this week.
Alia was spotted heading out of the city, wearing a cool and comfortable look. She was dressed in a pair of track pants, a jacket and a white crop top. She rounded off the look with black boots and a cap.
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika kept her airport look extremely stylish and comfortable. She wore a beautiful printed maxi dress with a pair of white sneakers. She teamed her look with a cap and carried a denim jacket.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet was a sight to behold in this simple and beautiful floral printed kurta and palazzo set that she teamed with Kolhapuri flats and hoop earrings.
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma kept it elegant and stylish. She wore an oversized orange blazer over an oversized white t-shirt and black jeans. She completed her look with a dainty neckpiece, a black handbag and a pair of beige flats.
Adah Sharma
Adah sported a funky look at the airport. She was seen wearing a sleeveless grey dress along with black sneakers. What caught our attention was the funky mask that the actor wore to the airport.
Rahul Vaidya
Rahul Vaidya kept it casual in a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a camouflage jacket that he teamed with a pair of white sneakers.
Prachi Desai
Prachi Desai was spotted at the airport wearing a striped t-shirt and a pair of maroon pants. She carried a black sling bag and completed the look with a pair of sneakers.
Himansh Kohli
Himansh Kohli kept it bright and stylish at the airport. He was spotted wearing a yellow t-shirt, black jeans and a cardigan. He teamed the look with a hat and sneakers.
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai wore a floral printed jumpsuit to the airport. She completed the look with a pair of golden heels.
