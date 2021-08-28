Airport fashion: From Alia Bhatt to Karisma Kapoor, celebs ace comfort with style

Celebrities are travelling in full swing lately. This week, too, a host of celebs were spotted at the airport, making a statement with their fashion sense. Let’s take a look at who wore what at the airport this week.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia was spotted heading out of the city, wearing a cool and comfortable look. She was dressed in a pair of track pants, a jacket and a white crop top. She rounded off the look with black boots and a cap.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna looked gorgeous at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rashmika Mandanna looked gorgeous at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rashmika kept her airport look extremely stylish and comfortable. She wore a beautiful printed maxi dress with a pair of white sneakers. She teamed her look with a cap and carried a denim jacket.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh looked lovely at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rakul Preet Singh looked lovely at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet was a sight to behold in this simple and beautiful floral printed kurta and palazzo set that she teamed with Kolhapuri flats and hoop earrings.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor made an elegant appearance at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karisma Kapoor made an elegant appearance at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karisma kept it elegant and stylish. She wore an oversized orange blazer over an oversized white t-shirt and black jeans. She completed her look with a dainty neckpiece, a black handbag and a pair of beige flats.

Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma sported a funky mask at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Adah Sharma sported a funky mask at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Adah sported a funky look at the airport. She was seen wearing a sleeveless grey dress along with black sneakers. What caught our attention was the funky mask that the actor wore to the airport.

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya was spotted heading out of the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rahul Vaidya was spotted heading out of the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rahul Vaidya kept it casual in a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a camouflage jacket that he teamed with a pair of white sneakers.

Prachi Desai

Prachi Desai smiles as she was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Prachi Desai smiles as she was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prachi Desai was spotted at the airport wearing a striped t-shirt and a pair of maroon pants. She carried a black sling bag and completed the look with a pair of sneakers.

Himansh Kohli

Himansh Kohli was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Himansh Kohli was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Himansh Kohli kept it bright and stylish at the airport. He was spotted wearing a yellow t-shirt, black jeans and a cardigan. He teamed the look with a hat and sneakers.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai poses for the camera at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rashami Desai poses for the camera at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rashami Desai wore a floral printed jumpsuit to the airport. She completed the look with a pair of golden heels.

