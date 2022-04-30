Airport fashion: Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar, celebs sport varied prints and colours

Bollywood stars never miss an occasion to dazzle us with their style choices. They’re just as serious about their airport looks as they are about their red carpet appearances, and we’re not complaining.

Let’s take a look at some of the top-notch airport looks of this week which will inspire you to step up your transit-style game.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar was snapped at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar was snapped at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Director/Producer Karan Johar made a stylish appearance at the airport. He wore an oversized black jacket with white prints all over, and paired it with a pair of matching oversized pants. White sneakers and sunglasses rounded off his look.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi was seen at the airport. Source: (Varinder Chawla) Nora Fatehi was seen at the airport. Source: (Varinder Chawla)

Nora Fatehi looked absolutely glamorous at the airport. She opted for a black co-ord set consisting of a crop top and a pencil skirt. The ensemble featured floral motifs and accentuated the actor’s frame.

Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mira Kapoor was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mira Kapoor kept it comfortable and casual at the airport. She wore an aqua-blue printed kurta set with white flats. True to her style, she left her hair down and opted for a no-makeup makeup look.

Alia Bhatt

lovely lovely Alia Bhatt was clicked outside the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Newlywed Alia Bhatt kept it stylish at the airport. She looked absolutely chic in a white oversized Balenciaga shirt paired with denim shorts and white flats. A pair of gold hoops and sunglasses completed her look.

Madhuri Dixit

The couple was papped at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The couple was papped at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Madhuri Dixit never fails to leave us in awe of her elegant style. She was seen wearing a white cropped jacket with matching flared pants and brown heels. A pair of sunglasses and a white handbag rounded off her look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Gorgeous Samantha Ruth Prabhu was clicked at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Gorgeous Samantha Ruth Prabhu was clicked at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted at the airport, looking lovely as ever. She opted for a grey-coloured slit dress teamed with a black denim jacket and transparent heels.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tondon was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Raveena Tondon was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The evergreen actor Raveena Tondon totally aced her recent airport look. She posed for the paparazzi in a green-hued tie-dye ensemble consisting of a long jacket and matching pants. She paired it with a white tee and brown flats.

