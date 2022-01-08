Airport fashion: From Alia Bhatt to Harnaaz Sandhu, celebs serve travel style inspiration

When it comes to airport fashion, the key is to find the perfect balance between style and comfort. Too comfortable and you might end up looking frumpy and too fashionable, you might be too uncomfortable sitting on a four hour flight. And, who better to take perfect transit style inspiration from than our favourite celebrities who make sure they serve us some impeccable looks at the airport.

In 2022, make sure you travel in style. Keep up with the new styles and trends by taking inspiration from these celebrities.

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli looks cute-chic in this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nikki Tamboli looks cute-chic in this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Nikki Tamboli was wearing a gingham blue and white skirt paired with a matching crop top. She added a white puffer jacket to keep away the cold and a Louis Vuitton satchel to accessorise.

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor look stylish yet comfortable in their outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor look stylish yet comfortable in their outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ram Kapoor sported a casual polo t-shirt with blue jeans and classic, white sneakers. Gautami Kapoor was wearing a coordinated but casual look. She opted for black joggers and a matching t-shirt with sneakers.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood’s favourite couple in monotone outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Bollywood’s favourite couple in monotone outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt looked chic in an all-black outfit at the airport. She was wearing a casual black tank with jeans and boots. She was seen carrying a bright orange tote to add a pop of colour along with a jacket. Ranbir Kapoor also opted for a monotone outfit in shades of olive green. He was wearing cargo pants and a sweatshirt.

Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor travelling in a comfortable, navy tracksuit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Boney Kapoor travelling in a comfortable, navy tracksuit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Boney Kapoor was seen in a relaxed, navy tracksuit at the airport. He paired it with brown casual sneakers which complemented the nude stripes on the tracksuit.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari in an all white tracksuit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shweta Tiwari in an all white tracksuit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The key to travel fashion- comfortable but stylish. Shweta Tiwari looked cosy in this all-white tracksuit. The actor paired it with a pair of sneakers and left her hair open.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja

Govinda and Sunita were looking smart. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Govinda and Sunita were looking smart. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were spotted at the airport in stylish yet comfy outfits. Govinda was wearing skinny black jeans with a white shirt and a vest jacket. He accessorised his outfit with a bold belt and shades. Sunita was seen wearing a black bodycon dress with matching sneakers. She added a pink jacket in case to complete her look.

Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi travels in style. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Dilip Joshi travels in style. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi made a rare airport appearance, wearing a blue denim shirt with grey trousers. He added a pair of brown leather sneakers to his casual and cool look.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjeewere were seen in fashionable and contemporary outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjeewere were seen in fashionable and contemporary outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Gurmeet Choudhary was wearing a stylish printed jacket with black pants and sneakers. His red socks added a fun element to the outfit as well as matched the colours of Debina’s outfit. Debina Bonnerjee, on the other hand, opted for a red sweatshirt with a crossbody bag over it. She paired it with stylish leather pants and black sneakers.

Harnaaz Sandhu

Harnaaz Sandhu looks gorgeous in this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Harnaaz Sandhu looks gorgeous in this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is surely living up to her title as she keeps serving some impeccable looks, time and again. She kept it chic and fashionable in this floral printed, green jumpsuit and gold heels at the airport.

