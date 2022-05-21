Airport fashion: Kangana Ranaut to Bhumi Pednekar, celebs keep it chic and comfy

May 21, 2022 11:25:33 am
B’town celebs never fail to amaze us with their fashion choices. With the airport looks now becoming trendy, they prefer to opt for minimal yet stylish ensembles, striking a perfect balance between style and comfort. Take a look at this week’s airport looks and take your fashion game a notch up.
Isha Koppikar
Isha opted for a simple yet chic ensemble. She wore black jeggings featuring red and white stripes with a plain white T-shirt. In addition to this, she donned a stylish printed jacket and white sneakers.
The Bala actor looked chic and casual in her all-denim look. She wore cropped jeans, a white T-shirt and a denim jacket with folded sleeves. She coupled it with casual converse sneakers and a pink sling bag with a round pouch.
The Ishaqzaade actor kept his airport look cool and casual. He wore a blue Gucci sweatshirt and black jeans. Arjun added a pair of jazzy sunglasses to his ensemble.
The evergreen actor Anil Kapoor donned a stylish ensemble which included a navy blue half shirt with polka dots. He completed the look with a round hat and a pair of sunglasses.
Deepika Singh Goyal
Deepika Singh Goyal wore a white crop top and blue distressed denim jeans. On top of that, she donned a long pink overcoat which acted as a cherry on the cake. She also carried a blue shoulder bag and rounded off her look with a silver chain necklace and brown hoop earrings.
Arjun Rampal
The actor looked stylish at the airport. He wore a plain white T-shirt with blue shorts and a matching hoodie. He teamed it with a black cap, white chunky sneakers and black sunglasses.
Kangana Ranaut looked gorgeous in a pastel yellow saree teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. Keeping her makeup minimal, she added a white pearl necklace and a taupe handbag to complete her look.
The Uri actor looked very stylish in his black sweatshirt and dark brown pants. He wore white sneakers and added a stylish cap and striking sunglasses to round off his look.
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan
The Bachchans were spotted together at the airport, leaving for Cannes 2022. Aishwarya went for a minimal yet eye-catching all-black look with embroidered detailing on her blazer. Abhishek kept it cool and casual in his blue sweatshirt and denim jeans with funky yellow glasses and white sneakers. Aaradhya carried a pink oversized sweatshirt and wide jeans in which she looked cute.
