Airport fashion: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Janhvi Kapoor, celebs opt for comfy ensembles

B-town celebrities never fail to leave us in awe of their sense of style, be it on red carpets or at the airport. From glamorous ensembles to comfy-chic outfits, they sure know how to ace every look with finesse. As such, when they were spotted at the airport this week, the actors served some serious transit fashion goals. Wondering what we are talking about? Take a look at who wore what to the airport this week.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was all smiling at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Samantha Ruth Prabhu was all smiling at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked stylish in a pleated pencil skirt paired with a basic black tee and a blue jacket. She opted for a pair of transparent heels and gold studs to round off her look.

Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan looked stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Parth Samthaan looked stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Parth Samthaan looked dapper in a printed grey tracksuit which he teamed with a wristwatch, sunglasses and white sneakers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Jeh. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan with Jeh. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan opted to travel in comfort as she was seen wearing a pair of flared black trousers with an oversized grey tee and a black cap. White sneakers and sunglasses completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor showed how to ace white on white as she stepped out in this flared off-white trousers with a white Gucci t-shirt. White sneakers added to the casual appeal of this look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt jetted off for her birthday. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt jetted off for her birthday. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt, who jetted off to celebrate her birthday, chose a set of black co-ords for her airport appearance. She kept it chic with a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses and a black handbag.

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani kept it casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Hansika Motwani kept it casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hansika Motwani wore a casual yet stylish attire to the airport. A pair of skinny blue jeans, a printed Mickey t-shirt and white sneakers summed up her look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

True to her style, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen wearing a long black blazer over black tights and white sneakers.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan was spotted with his family. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Abhishek Bachchan was spotted with his family. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Abhishek Bachchan donned a comfy pair of grey co-ords and complemented it with a pair of white sneakers and a backpack.

