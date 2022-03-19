Airport fashion: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Janhvi Kapoor, celebs opt for comfy ensembles

March 19, 2022 12:30:44 pm
B-town celebrities never fail to leave us in awe of their sense of style, be it on red carpets or at the airport. From glamorous ensembles to comfy-chic outfits, they sure know how to ace every look with finesse. As such, when they were spotted at the airport this week, the actors served some serious transit fashion goals. Wondering what we are talking about? Take a look at who wore what to the airport this week.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked stylish in a pleated pencil skirt paired with a basic black tee and a blue jacket. She opted for a pair of transparent heels and gold studs to round off her look.
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan looked dapper in a printed grey tracksuit which he teamed with a wristwatch, sunglasses and white sneakers.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan opted to travel in comfort as she was seen wearing a pair of flared black trousers with an oversized grey tee and a black cap. White sneakers and sunglasses completed her look.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor showed how to ace white on white as she stepped out in this flared off-white trousers with a white Gucci t-shirt. White sneakers added to the casual appeal of this look.
Alia Bhatt, who jetted off to celebrate her birthday, chose a set of black co-ords for her airport appearance. She kept it chic with a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses and a black handbag.
Hansika Motwani wore a casual yet stylish attire to the airport. A pair of skinny blue jeans, a printed Mickey t-shirt and white sneakers summed up her look.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
True to her style, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen wearing a long black blazer over black tights and white sneakers.
Abhishek Bachchan donned a comfy pair of grey co-ords and complemented it with a pair of white sneakers and a backpack.
