Saturday, August 06, 2022

Airport fashion: Rajkummar Rao to Malaika Arora, celebs keep it stylish

A slew of celebrities was spotted at the airport this week, stepping up their fashion game.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 6, 2022 12:30:15 pm
Check out this week's top airport fashion moments. (Source: Varinder Chawla; designed by Angshuman Maity)

Don’t we all look up to B-Town celebrities when it comes to trendy, fashionable airport looks? They sure know how to travel in style without compromising on their comfort. This week, too, a bunch of celebs were spotted at the airport looking stylish in fuss-free, comfortable and chic looks.

Let’s take a look!

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal Thakur looked lovely in this body-hugging white crop top paired with oversized blue trousers. Elevating her look, she went for black commando boots, a baseball cap, and a pair of quirky white sunglasses.

Malaika Arora

malaika arora (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora slipped into a casual yet chic outfit consisting of a tank top and floor-length boyfriend jeans. As for her cabin luggage, she was spotted flaunting a tote bag.

Arjun Kapoor

arjun kapoor (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aiming for an all-black look, Arjun Kapoor wore a graphic t-shirt with denim. He made a statement in those tinted aviators and suede boots.

Janhvi Kapoor

janhvi kapoor (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor aced the nerdy look, in contrast to her usually glamorous ensembles. Winning hearts with her infectious smile, she styled a one-shoulder jumper with black sporty trousers and sneakers.

Sanjana Sanghi

sanjana sanghi (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sanjana Sanghi sported a co-ord set consisting of a checked shirt and matching boxer shorts. Keeping it chic, she paired the attire with a baseball cap, retro sunglasses, and white sneakers.

Rajkummar Rao

rajkummar rao (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rajkummar Rao, who recently walked the ramp for Anamika Khanna at FDCI India Couture Week, aced his airport appearance in a blue-yellow sweatshirt and black baggy pants.

Esha Gupta

esha gupta (Source: Varinder Chawla)

An epitome of beauty and elegance, Esha Gupta can effortlessly ace diverse styles ranging from stunning gowns to traditional wear. Her light green kurti-palazzo ensemble combined with a contrasting blue dupatta is proof!

First published on: 06-08-2022 at 12:30:15 pm

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games

Pelosi's Taiwan visit peaceful, but Beijing launched 11 ballistic missiles, says Blinken

Pelosi's Taiwan visit peaceful, but Beijing launched 11 ballistic missiles, says Blinken

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

Darlings, Thirteen Lives, Prey: Top shows, films to watch this weekend

Darlings, Thirteen Lives, Prey: Top shows, films to watch this weekend

On Kajol’s birthday, a look at the actor’s best style moments
