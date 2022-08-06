Airport fashion: Rajkummar Rao to Malaika Arora, celebs keep it stylish

Don’t we all look up to B-Town celebrities when it comes to trendy, fashionable airport looks? They sure know how to travel in style without compromising on their comfort. This week, too, a bunch of celebs were spotted at the airport looking stylish in fuss-free, comfortable and chic looks.

Let’s take a look!

Mrunal Thakur

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal Thakur looked lovely in this body-hugging white crop top paired with oversized blue trousers. Elevating her look, she went for black commando boots, a baseball cap, and a pair of quirky white sunglasses.

Malaika Arora

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora slipped into a casual yet chic outfit consisting of a tank top and floor-length boyfriend jeans. As for her cabin luggage, she was spotted flaunting a tote bag.

Arjun Kapoor

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aiming for an all-black look, Arjun Kapoor wore a graphic t-shirt with denim. He made a statement in those tinted aviators and suede boots.

Janhvi Kapoor

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor aced the nerdy look, in contrast to her usually glamorous ensembles. Winning hearts with her infectious smile, she styled a one-shoulder jumper with black sporty trousers and sneakers.

Sanjana Sanghi

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sanjana Sanghi sported a co-ord set consisting of a checked shirt and matching boxer shorts. Keeping it chic, she paired the attire with a baseball cap, retro sunglasses, and white sneakers.

Rajkummar Rao

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rajkummar Rao, who recently walked the ramp for Anamika Khanna at FDCI India Couture Week, aced his airport appearance in a blue-yellow sweatshirt and black baggy pants.

Esha Gupta

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

An epitome of beauty and elegance, Esha Gupta can effortlessly ace diverse styles ranging from stunning gowns to traditional wear. Her light green kurti-palazzo ensemble combined with a contrasting blue dupatta is proof!

