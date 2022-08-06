Airport fashion: Rajkummar Rao to Malaika Arora, celebs keep it stylish

August 6, 2022 12:30:15 pm
Don’t we all look up to B-Town celebrities when it comes to trendy, fashionable airport looks? They sure know how to travel in style without compromising on their comfort. This week, too, a bunch of celebs were spotted at the airport looking stylish in fuss-free, comfortable and chic looks.
Let’s take a look!
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Mrunal Thakur
Subscriber Only Stories
Mrunal Thakur looked lovely in this body-hugging white crop top paired with oversized blue trousers. Elevating her look, she went for black commando boots, a baseball cap, and a pair of quirky white sunglasses.
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora slipped into a casual yet chic outfit consisting of a tank top and floor-length boyfriend jeans. As for her cabin luggage, she was spotted flaunting a tote bag.
Aiming for an all-black look, Arjun Kapoor wore a graphic t-shirt with denim. He made a statement in those tinted aviators and suede boots.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor aced the nerdy look, in contrast to her usually glamorous ensembles. Winning hearts with her infectious smile, she styled a one-shoulder jumper with black sporty trousers and sneakers.
Sanjana Sanghi
Sanjana Sanghi sported a co-ord set consisting of a checked shirt and matching boxer shorts. Keeping it chic, she paired the attire with a baseball cap, retro sunglasses, and white sneakers.
Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao, who recently walked the ramp for Anamika Khanna at FDCI India Couture Week, aced his airport appearance in a blue-yellow sweatshirt and black baggy pants.
Esha Gupta
An epitome of beauty and elegance, Esha Gupta can effortlessly ace diverse styles ranging from stunning gowns to traditional wear. Her light green kurti-palazzo ensemble combined with a contrasting blue dupatta is proof!
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'
Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaningPremium
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Airport fashion: Rajkummar Rao to Malaika Arora, celebs keep it stylish
Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh in ODI for first time since 2013
Amazon is reportedly buying Roomba vaccum maker iRobot Corp.
What the brouhaha over MP Mahua Moitra’s LV in Parliament says about aspiration and resentment
Delhi: Two African men apprehended for ‘making fake Indian visas’
National Lok Adalat in Noida on Aug 13, officials directed to ensure disposal of maximum cases
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: India vs England in Cricket, India vs South Africa in hockey
New Zealand sweep T20 series in the Netherlands
Xiaomi Independence Day and Rakhi sale: Xiaomi 12 Pro at Rs 49,999 and other offers
Ketki Dave resumed work two days after husband Rasik Dave’s death: ‘Don’t want anyone to suffer because of me’
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match live?
IT employees’ union seeks tribunals to fast-track cases on lay-offs in industry