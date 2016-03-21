AIFW A/W’16 Top 5 trends: Comfort dressing, layered looks

The AIFW A/W’16 ended in New Delhi on March 20. (Source: APH Images) The AIFW A/W’16 ended in New Delhi on March 20. (Source: APH Images)

The Winter-Festive 2016 edition of Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) 2016 has concluded leaving behind many fashion trends for the fashionistas to follow. From a romantic look with lace, comfort dressing to layered looks, one can take the pick from a plethora of designs.

Narendra Kumar, creative director at Amazon Fashion, shares the top five looks from the fashion gala that was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and ended on March 20, here.

Click on the image to see more from Shantanu & Nikhil’s collection. (Source: APH Images)

* Romantic look with lace: Designers Shantanu and Nikhil showcased gowns in vintage lace during their fashion show and it is definitely a trend setter.

Click on the image to see more from Malini Ramani’s collection. (Source: APH Images)

* Comfort dressing: We also saw comfort dressing by brand Bodice and Malini Ramani. Relaxed silhouettes or anti-fit silhouettes is definitely the show-stealer this season.

Click on the image to see more from Rajesh Pratap Singh’s collection. (Source: APH Images)

* Men’s wear inspired looks: Another unique look that we saw this season was men’s wear inspired looks! A lot of designers used fabrics that are used for men’s wear to seek inspiration for women’s wear. Rajesh Pratap Singh’s pant suits and long coats for women and Namrata Joshipura’s selection were inspired by men silhouettes.

Click on the image to see more from Pankaj & Nidhi’s collection, as well as others from the grand finale. (Source: APH Images)

* Layered looks: Both Pankaj & Nidhi and Jaya Rathore used surface texturing across their collection. Pankaj & Nidhi with intricate quilting made the layered dresses look even more stunning.

Click on the image to see more from Shruti Sancheti’s collection. (Source: APH Images)

* Athleisure and sports detailing: Another look that stood out was athleisure and sports detailing. Designer Sanchita showcased an athleisure collection using elements of sports and technology, combining them with traditional silhouettes. Even the sports detailing by Chandrani Singh Fllora was very interesting and unique.

