Tara Sutaria gives major festive fashion goals in this ‘fuss-free’ lehenga set

Tara Sutaria is often seen wearing creations by designer Punit Balana.

This time, too, the starlet was spotted looking pretty as ever in a “fun and fuss-free” lehenga set by him. The turquoise ensemble featured exquisite resham and mirror work. The halter neck blouse, the thread tassles and the organza silk dupatta further made the look work.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the outfit is from the designer’s latest Festive Edit.

The look was accessorised with statement earrings while her hair was styled in soft curls, as subtle makeup added the finishing touches.

Prior to this, Madhuri Dixit was also seen wearing a pre-draped sari from the designer in a similar shade.

Styled by Ami Patel, the look was a refreshing take on the ethnic look as the satin-silk sari was styled with a thread work blouse and a cut work belt.

What do you think of her look?

