Ahead of Durga Puja, Bipasha Basu shows how to ace the festive look

Durga Puja, one of the biggest Hindu festivals, is around the corner and we are sure that many of you have been busy figuring out your festive wardrobe. Well, in case you need any help, Bipasha Basu’s latest look might just make things easier for you.

The actor was recently spotted looking radiant in a Masaba Gupta ensemble as she attended the Times Business Awards Chennai 2021.

Styled by Eshaa Amiin, she was seen in the designer’s signature yellow printed kurta and palazzo teamed with a contrasting dupatta. The colour combination — canary yellow and hot pink–worked really well.

What further worked for the look was the way it was styled– right from the big bindi to the stunning statement neckpiece. It was completed with her hair parted at the centre.

Prior to this, she was seen in an Aseem Kapoor ensemble. Also styled by Eeshaa Amiin, the outfit consisted of a collared dress which was paired with a matching jacket. The colour combination of pink and orange worked really well.

Even though Bipasha is not spotted often, she ensures that her looks are memorable whenever she does. We cannot wait to see her future looks.

