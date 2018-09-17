After Rihanna, Lady gaga might be ready with her cosmetics range

Lady Gaga is reportedly planning to launch a cosmetic range as well. (Source: File Photo) Lady Gaga is reportedly planning to launch a cosmetic range as well. (Source: File Photo)

Moving on from making music to coming up with make-up seems to be an easy leap. While not everyone expected Rihanna’s Fenty to turn out the way it did, it looks like Lady Gaga is sure taking cues from her experience. There have been serious rumours that the pop singer who has several Grammy awards in her kitty, is planning to launch a cosmetic range as well. According to the media reports of Harpers Bazaar, some Internet sleuths have discovered a trademark filed by Lady Gaga’s company Ate My Heart Inc. back in February for something called Haus Beauty.

Reportedly, the trademark covers everything from cosmetics to perfumes, colognes, and even skincare. That gives us the lead that Lady Gaga might be up for a new makeup line. However, the singer is not new to beauty business as back in 2012 she had already launched her first and only perfume called Fame. Not just that she had also partnered with MAC Cosmetics for their Viva Glam lipsticks campaigns in 2009 and 2011.

While Gaga has not replied to any of these questions, her fans have already started pouring their comments on her Instagram pictures saying, “Please let your new makeup line be cruelty-free with vegan options”, wrote one Instagram user. Her pictures also show some exciting lip colours that she has applied. She captioned one photo: “Have a beautiful happy day. I’ll be making music n’ stuff”, giving hints that this “stuff” is something related to beauty.

