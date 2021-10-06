After Cannes, Masoom Minawala makes a stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week

October 6, 2021 4:00:48 pm
Fashion blogger Masoom Minawala impressed everyone when she walked down the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2021 wearing a gorgeous white chiffon sari by Manish Malhotra, earlier this year. She, once again, left us in awe of her stunning looks at the recently-concluded Paris Fashion Week 2021.
Talking about her fashion picks, Minawala told indianexpress.com, “I wanted to support and promote the artistic brilliance of homegrown designers. I adorned a khadi ensemble by Vaishali Studio and power posed in a hand-woven Assamese silk pant-suit by Joskai Studio. Showcasing a mélange of intricate Indian handlooms weaved in western silhouettes was an ode to my heritage. It’s my roots, the rich culture I come from.”
She attended the Hermes show at Paris Fashion Week wearing a stunning white khadi ensemble from Vaishali S Studio’s couture collection.
She let the outfit steal all the attention as she teamed it with minimal makeup and accessories. She opted for a pair of white strappy heels and white studs to complete the look.
She was also seen wearing a gorgeous green co-ord set from Imad Eduso consisting of a one-shoulder top with dramatic sleeves and matching pants.
Minawala accessorised this look with golden heels and studs. Once again, she went minimal with makeup and left her tresses open.
She gave usual pantsuits a unique twist as she wore a printed purple pantsuit from Joskai Studio and paired it with a white hoodie.
She left her wavy hair open and opted for subtle makeup to complete this look.
The fashion blogger also sported a cool and chic look as she was seen wearing a pink sweatshirt by designer Dhruv Kapoor with the word ‘Kapoor’ engraved on it in Hindi. It was paired with a matching short skirt.
She kept it stylish as she styled it with a pair of knee-high pointed white boots and wore minimal accessories.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-