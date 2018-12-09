Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal pre-wedding festivities: Celebs arrive for the big event

The wedding festivities of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are in full-swing and celebrities are arriving at Udaipur, one after another. Celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, , Varun Dhawan, Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and others were spotted at Mumbai as well as Udaipur airports.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif arrived with Salman Khan at the airport and looked lovely in an ethnic wear. The peach colour outfit looked lovely on her as she donned a no-makeup look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too was spotted at the airport in ethnic wear and the actor looked gorgeous in red. Bright red lips and hair parted at the side completed the look.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The newly-wed couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were also seen at the airport. The Quantico actor was spotted in a wide-legged trousers and matching blazer while the singer was seen in a t-shirt and a matching jacket. It goes without saying that they both made for a striking pair.

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur

Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur were spotted smiling at the shutterbugs at the airport, While Balan was seen in a white salwar kameez, Kapur was seen in a crisp blue shirt.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan were spotted making their way for the pre-wedding festivities. While the actor was seen in a black bandhgala, Gauri Khan wore a casual look in red check shirt and jeans.

Disha Patani and Rekha

Rekha and Disha Patani too were spotted at the airport. While Patani was seen in a black top and a pair of blue jeans, the veteran actor was seen in her quintessential white and gold sari.

