Thursday, May 20, 2021
Adline Castelino and Anushka Sharma wore the same outfit; who styled it better?

They were both seen in an outfit from designer Saisha Shinde

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 20, 2021 6:20:15 pm
What do you think of their looks? (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Celebrities are often spotted unexpectedly twinning in the same outfits on different occasions. But with each of them having a personal style, the outfits are styled according to their preferences. As such, we yet again came across one such instance — this time it was Miss Universe 2020 runner-up Adline Castelino and actor Anushka Sharma.

Adline, the third-runner up, was seen in a black and golden silk jacquard wing sleeve dress from designer Saisha Shinde. The outfit featured a plunging neckline, statement sleeves, and a high-thigh slit.

Check out the photos here.

Styled by Bharat Gupta, the look was pulled together with filled-in eyebrows, and hair tied in a high knot. The look was accessorised with chic earrings from Sataara.

Not too long ago, Anushka was also seen in this exact same outfit. Early last year, the Zero actor had stepped out in this dress but had styled it a bit differently. She too kept the look clean, completing it with hair tied in a knot and a lot of shimmer.

Check out the pictures here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Who do you think looked better?

