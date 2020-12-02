Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal looked lovely at their wedding; see pics

The couple looked lovely on their wedding day. (Source: Aditya Bharti fc/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Singer Aditya Narayan recently tied the knot with long-time partner Shweta Agarwal. Keeping the pandemic restrictions in mind, they had a temple wedding with only close family members and friends in attendance. As expected, social media is filled with pictures from the ceremony that took place on December 1.

On the main day, the bride was seen in an intricately embroidered lehenga which also had dazzling stonework on it. The rose pink outfit looked lovely on her as she teamed it with a sheer dupatta and accessorised the outfit with a statement kundan neckpiece, nathni and an elaborate maang tika.

The look was pulled together with a lot of mascara, a bit of sheen for eye shadow and a light shade of lipstick.

The singer, on the other hand, was seen in a white and golden embroidered sherwani. Check out the pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Bharti fc (@adityabharti_fanclub)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Bharti fc (@adityabharti_fanclub)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Bharti fc (@adityabharti_fanclub)

The couple met 11 years ago and in an Instagram post earlier, the singer had shared: “I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanofficial)

He subsequently took a break from social media ahead of the wedding.

Here’s wishing the newlyweds!

