Aditi Rao Hydari’s white kurta and sharara set is a must-have this summer

Advertising

The change in season has brought a change in the fashion preferences of Bollywood celebrities, who are now spotted wearing summery ensembles, with white being the preferred colour. Keeping up with the trend, we noticed Aditi Rao Hydari wearing a white kurta with sharara pants from designer Anita Dongre’s Grassroot collection.

The long chikankari kurta, which had frills on the edges and flowers embroidered over it, looked lovely on the actor and had a very breezy vibe to it. She paired the kurta with a sharara, and wore Kolhapuri chappals to complete the look – which was perfect for a summer day. A multi-coloured sling bag and silver jhumkas served as the perfect accessories. With her hair left open in soft curls, Hydari opted for rose pink lips, blushed cheeks and mascara.

This summer, opt for an easy breezy outfit like her’s.

Advertising

Hydari’s has often bowled us over with her ethnic looks. The Padmavat actor was earlier seen in a stunning anarkali set by designer Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. Once again styled by Ratansi, Hydari went with her signature middle parted neat bun and accessorised her outfit with statement jhumkas and golden juttis. We think she looked gorgeous, and pulled off the look effortlessly.

While attending another event, the 32-year-old donned a black and gold Raw Mango outfit that included a skirt and kurta combo. The outfit was accessorised with gold earrings while the dark red lipstick and red bindi worked beautifully with the attire.

What do you think of her latest look?