Aditi Rao Hydari’s latest outings prove we need a co-ord set in our closet this season; see pics

Co-ord sets have been in the trend for the longest time and for so long, that it doesn’t feel like a trend anymore! It is almost like a staple in our wardrobe. Rightly so, it deserves that kind of place, given how one can style it in so many ways by mixing and matching. Aditi Rao Hydari too stepped out in two contrasting sets and we can’t help but be in awe of the prints, colours and silhouettes. Check it out below to know more about the same.

For those who like to keep it minimal, here is the perfect cue for you. A simple earthy blue cotton co-ord set, sans any design, is from the house of Why So Blue Love was styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi. The set has a crop top with a square neckline and balloon sleeves paired with wide-leg pants.

On a closer look, the actor is seen here wearing layered golden chains and a pair of dangler earrings. Keeping it minimal, she went for a dewy makeup look with a barely-there colour and fluttery eyelashes.

Hydari stuns in this Ridhimma Mehra co-ord set. We love the print on print effect. The set consists of a peplum top and a wide-legged pants. The co-or set is perfect for a pear-shaped body type because the peplum top really accentuates your curves.

Keeping it simple with her makeup, the actor accessorised it with oxidised silver jhumkis which went seamlessly with the outfit. Opting for a similar dewy makeup look, everything was brought together with a mid-parting sleek ponytail.

