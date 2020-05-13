Aditi Rao Hydari’s ethnic looks are perfect; take a look

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Tarun Tahiliani/Instagram, APH Images | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her looks? (Source: Tarun Tahiliani/Instagram, APH Images | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Aditi Rao Hydari may not be a regular on screen, but the actor is often spotted when she steps out or walks the ramp, and leaves us spellbound every time. She manages to elevate even a simple look, and it is always wonderful to just look at her.

Here are some of the instances of the same. Take a look below:

The actor stunned in this ivory Tarun Tahiliani ensemble. The bright red lipstick and hair parted at the centre worked extremely well.

Aditi looked gorgeous in this yellow ethnic ensemble. The gota patti suit was styled with filled-in eyebrows and statement neckpiece.

It is difficult to look away from her in this look. The sheer sari was teamed with a sleeveless blouse and accessorised with lovely earrings. Like always, the make-up was kept minimal.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked lovely in this look. (Source: APH Images) Aditi Rao Hydari looked lovely in this look. (Source: APH Images)

The actor also looked lovely in this Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ensemble. The beige anarkali was embellished with gota work but what really caught our eyes was the dupatta.

We dig this Anarkali from Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor, and Aditi looked gorgeous in it. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the look was rounded out with a bun and accessorised with her signature jhumkas.

