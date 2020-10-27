Aditi Rao Hydari’s ethnic fashion game is always on point

What did you think of her looks? (Source: Eka Lakahani/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Aditi Rao Hydari’s sartorial choices can best be described as ‘impeccable’. Recently, some images of her looking stunning in ethnic outfits were shared on social media, making us miss seeing her posing for the shutterbugs.

Styled by Eka Lakhani on both occasions, Aditi was first seen in an ensemble from Sonam Luthria which consisted of a brick red top with ruffle sleeves paired with a contrasting skirt. The look was elevated with a belt cinched at the waist, and accessorised with statement earrings.

Here are the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eka (@ekalakhani) on Sep 15, 2020 at 5:10am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eka (@ekalakhani) on Sep 15, 2020 at 2:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png A post shared by Eka (@ekalakhani) on Sep 15, 2020 at 6:33am PDT

ALSO READ | Celeb stylist Sanam Ratansi: Aditi’s style matches mine; fittings with her can go on for hours

In another instance, she was seen looking lovely in another ensemble from Sonam Luthria. It stood out for the intricate floral embroidery. The look was completed with filled-in eyebrows and a nude make-up palette.

Here are some pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eka (@ekalakhani) on Sep 16, 2020 at 2:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eka (@ekalakhani) on Sep 16, 2020 at 3:48am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eka (@ekalakhani) on Sep 16, 2020 at 1:23am PDT

The actor manages to look elegant and beautiful irrespective of her fashion choices. But it also helps that she keeps experimenting with her outfits and refuses to play safe.

What did you think of her latest looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd