We love Aditi Rao Hydari’s yellow ethnic looks; see pics

Aditi Rao Hydari surely knows how to ace ethnic wear. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Aditi Rao Hydari surely knows how to ace ethnic wear. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Aditi Rao Hydari has always caught our attention, especially when she steps out in ethnic outfits. But be it simple kurtas or an elaborate ramp look, she sure knows how to keep her fashion game strong. But there is one colour that suits her the most – yellow. So we did some digging around on Instagram and found some stunning yellow ethnic looks which will make you believe us.

Take a look.

The Bhoomi actor looked resplendent in a bright canary yellow sari, which she styled with a contrasting emerald green sleeveless blouse, both by Raw Mango. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she kept her look simple yet elegant. Her outfit was accessorised with a pair of large golden danglers from Minerali Store and not to be forgotten, the little black bindi, which looked great on her. A nude make-up shade, light smokey eyes, nude pink lips and a messy ponytail rounded off her look.

Hydari wore a simple yellow sari that was paired with a strappy blouse. (Source: APH Images) Hydari wore a simple yellow sari that was paired with a strappy blouse. (Source: APH Images)

The look was accessorised with gold choker and jhumkis. (Source: APH Images) The look was accessorised with gold choker and jhumkis. (Source: APH Images)

We loved the actor’s look, what about you? (Source: APH Images) We loved the actor’s look, what about you? (Source: APH Images)

At an inauguration event in New Delhi, the actor wore a bright yellow matka silk sari that was teamed with a strappy purple blouse. The outfit was accessorised with a traditional gold choker and matching jhumkis. For makeup, she went for her signature strong brows and a nude palette.

The actor once wore a pretty looking sunshine yellow Anarkali, from the label Vasavi, which had multi-colour tassel detailing. She had teamed the kurta with a contrasting off white and pink printed dupatta. The simple look was styled with a pair of jhumkis and mojris.

Aditi Rao Hydari walked the ramp at the Sanskruti Club Fashion Show in a traditional South Indian sari look.

Here are some other looks too.

Which is your favourite look of the actor?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd