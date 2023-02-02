This wedding season, take inspiration from Aditi Rao Hydari’s impeccable ethnic style

Aditi Rao Hydari knows a trick or two when it comes to rocking traditional outfits. From salwar suits to saris and lehengas, she looks as pretty as a picture in ethnic attire. As such, it was not surprising that she looked absolutely dazzling when she wore her “Amma’s favourite colour” — yellow!

In her most recent set of pictures, the Padmaavat actor looked gorgeous in a sunshine yellow sari teamed with a bottle green blouse. Keeping it supremely simple, Aditi styled it with a pair of statement jhumkis, a hint of colour on her lips, a small bindi, and her million-dollar smile. If you have a day wedding to attend, this look will ensure you turn many heads. While the actor opted to keep her blow-dried hair open, you can always wear a bun and adorn a gajra!

Prior to this, Aditi was seen wearing a regal sky blue sharara set for an event. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the actor’s sharara set was from Raw Mango’s ‘Romantics’ collection.

The brand shared the outfit details on Instagram: “Actress Aditi Rao Hydari in our ‘Tinaz’ Varanasi silk brocade kurta with delicate silk organza frills and hand-embroidered pearl detailing. It is paired with ‘Hestia’ odhani featuring a border of floral wreath motifs punctuated with pearl detailing.”

Aditi completed the look with bright puckers for a contrast to the metallic-pastel colour palette. Her hair was side swept with soft waves, adding to the romantic charm of the look. She wore dangler earrings from Tyaani Jewellery and a Titan watch.

She was earlier seen clad in a Tarun Tahiliani kalidar lehenga set in an ivory and magenta colour palette. She wore a brocade blouse, a crinkled dupatta and a voluminous lehenga skirt with golden ornaments from Joolry by Karishma.

