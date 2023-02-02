scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
This wedding season, take inspiration from Aditi Rao Hydari’s impeccable ethnic style

Aditi Rao Hydari pulls off another traditional attire with élan.

aditi rao hydariAditi Rao Hydari in a sharara set. (Photo: Sanam Ratansi/Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari knows a trick or two when it comes to rocking traditional outfits. From salwar suits to saris and lehengasshe looks as pretty as a picture in ethnic attire. As such, it was not surprising that she looked absolutely dazzling when she wore her “Amma’s favourite colour” — yellow!

In her most recent set of pictures, the Padmaavat actor looked gorgeous in a sunshine yellow sari teamed with a bottle green blouse. Keeping it supremely simple, Aditi styled it with a pair of statement jhumkis, a hint of colour on her lips, a small bindi, and her million-dollar smile. If you have a day wedding to attend, this look will ensure you turn many heads. While the actor opted to keep her blow-dried hair open, you can always wear a bun and adorn a gajra!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Prior to this, Aditi was seen wearing a regal sky blue sharara set for an event. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the actor’s sharara set was from Raw Mango’s ‘Romantics’ collection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi) 

The brand shared the outfit details on Instagram: “Actress Aditi Rao Hydari in our ‘Tinaz’ Varanasi silk brocade kurta with delicate silk organza frills and hand-embroidered pearl detailing. It is paired with ‘Hestia’ odhani featuring a border of floral wreath motifs punctuated with pearl detailing.”

ALSO READ |Fashion alert: Aditi Rao Hydari looks breathtaking in gharara and sharara sets

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RAW MANGO (@raw_mango) 

Aditi completed the look with bright puckers for a contrast to the metallic-pastel colour palette. Her hair was side swept with soft waves, adding to the romantic charm of the look. She wore dangler earrings from Tyaani Jewellery and a Titan watch.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tarun Tahiliani (@taruntahiliani) 

She was earlier seen clad in a Tarun Tahiliani kalidar lehenga set in an ivory and magenta colour palette. She wore a brocade blouse, a crinkled dupatta and a voluminous lehenga skirt with golden ornaments from Joolry by Karishma.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 18:20 IST
