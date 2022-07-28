ICW 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari looked ethereal as she turned muse for Anju Modi

Aditi Rao Hydari’s style can be best described as elegant and timeless. As such, the actor has often impressed us with her impeccable fashion choices. So it was not surprising that she, yet again, stole the show as she strutted down the ramp for designer Anju Modi at the ongoing FDCI India Couture Week 2022.

Looking absolutely regal, Aditi turned muse for the couturier dressed in an intricately-embroidered pastel yellow lehenga set styled with a contrasting green dupatta from the collection titled ‘The Road Less Travelled Couture ‘22’.

Aditi Rao Hydari with couturier Anju Modi at the FDCI India Couture Week 2022. (Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/ Instagram) Aditi Rao Hydari with couturier Anju Modi at the FDCI India Couture Week 2022. (Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/ Instagram)

The actor accessorised with a choker, matching earrings, and a nath which took her look many notches higher. Keeping it simple, Aditi opted for the no-makeup makeup look and let the outfit do all the talking. Hair let down with a clean middle parting perfectly rounded off the look.

Taking to Instagram, the designer wrote that the collection encompasses one’s learnings and experiences through various walks of life. “It is a conversation the designer had with her soul, while taking a stroll through beautiful valleys and the mightiest of mountains. The collection speaks of how taking the longest routes and crossing glimmering rivers, can lead to a wave of change in our very being.”

However, this is not the first time Aditi has made our hearts flutter with her ethnic looks. Need proof? Keep scrolling.

Aditi Rao Hydari exudes royality in a red lehenga by Shyamal Bhumika. (Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/ Instagram) Aditi Rao Hydari exudes royality in a red lehenga by Shyamal Bhumika. (Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/ Instagram)

The actor looked lovely in an embellished red lehenga set by Shyamal Bhumika that was styled with a moss green dupatta. She accessorised it with chunky jewellery set and subtle make-up.

Aditi Rao Hydari in a black floor-length anarkali. (Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/ Instagram) Aditi Rao Hydari in a black floor-length anarkali. (Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/ Instagram)

Prior to this, Aditi was seen in a floor-length zebra print anarkali by designer JJ Valaya, that was cinched at the waist. Keeping it understated yet supremely elegant, she opted for statement jhumkis to complete the look.

Aditi Rao Hydari and her love for saree. (Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/ Instagram) Aditi Rao Hydari and her love for saree. (Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/ Instagram)

Aditi was also seen in a plain red sari with a broad border that was styled with a colourful blouse. Exuding desi vibes, the actor chose to accessorise the six yards with a choker, and opted for minimal make-up comprising a hint of colour on the lips, eyeshadow and black bindi to complete the look.

