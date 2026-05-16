Aditi Rao Hydari to Huma Qureshi: Indians shine at Cannes 2026

The red carpet at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival was a glamorous affair, with several Indian celebrities—including Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, and Kalyani Priyadarshan—making striking style statements on Day 4.

From timeless gowns and sharp power suits to handwoven Indian craftsmanship, the French Riviera saw a stylish Indian takeover—blending movie stars, debutantes, and digital creators with ease.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Leading the brigade was Aditi Rao Hydari, who looked effortlessly stylish in a striking black-and-white halter-neck gown. Keeping the tone minimalist, she accessorised with chic rose gold-tinted earrings and two rings. A neat ponytail by celebrity hairstylist Clotilde Laisne completed her red carpet avatar.

Qureshi posted this goregeous photo on Instagram with the caption ‘Some kind of timeless. Sea Breeze. No Noise.’ Qureshi posted this goregeous photo on Instagram with the caption ‘Some kind of timeless. Sea Breeze. No Noise.’

Next in line was Huma Qureshi, who channelled her inner boss lady vibes with a sharply tailored black power suit by Gabriela Hearst for the Women in Cinema Gala. She walked in style in her Jimmy Choos and diamonds by Lebanon-based brand Raghida Youness Jewelry. Qureshi’s confident look was undoubtedly one of the evening’s standout ensembles.

Before this, the Gangs of Wasseypur actress slayed in a sharp denim pleated dress by Schiaparelli and paired it with dramatic gold-tinted earrings with dangling “ear” and “dumb-bell” add-ons. Way to go, Qureshi!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyadarshan)

Another debutante making heads turn was Malayalam actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, who brought rich glittery drama in a maroon-and-black strapless gown by the Indian label ITRH. The gown featured thousands of hand-embellished beads. She accessorised it with dramatic diamonds from Kalyan Jewellers. Confident and camera-ready, it was a strong first outing by Priyadarshan on one of fashion’s most-watched global stages.

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Representing regional pride on the international platform, three-time National Award-winning filmmaker Aimee Baruah chose to showcase Assamese heritage at Cannes rather than blend into the sea of global couture. Her traditional look stood out not just for its craftsmanship but also for wearing cultural identity unapologetically.

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The creator contingent also made its presence felt. Nidhi Kumar brought contemporary red carpet glamour with a sleek, fashion-forward look that felt every bit Cannes-ready, while Disha Madan offered a refreshing nod to Indian craftsmanship in a beautifully handwoven saree that celebrated tradition without feeling dated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Kumar Malhotra (@nidhikumardance)

What made the Indian presence especially interesting this year was its range. Not everyone was chasing the same silhouette, sparkle, or Western red-carpet formula. Some chose power dressing, some leaned into heritage, and others embraced classic glamour.