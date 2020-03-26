Aditi Rao Hydari’s love for silver accessories is no more a secret

What do you think of her looks? (Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her looks? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Oxidised silver jewellery has become quite a rage among fashion enthusiasts. But there is no one who can match the game with Aditi Rao Hydari. There is no denying that we love her ethnic style but one thing that takes her fashion game many notches higher is her choice of silver accessories.

Right from simple jhumkas to statement pieces, she manages ace it every single time. So we take a look at some of our favourite pieces from her closet.

You can never go wrong with silver earrings. Just like the Padmaavat actor, you too can opt for long statement earrings along with statement rings. We like how she usually balances her look with nude make-up and a fuss-free hairdo.

One thing that’s tricky when it comes to silver jewellery is pairing statement neck pieces. But Aditi manages to do that as well. We like how she styles them with monotone maxi dresses. For Eid celebrations, she wore two neckpieces from Aquamarine that she paired with a white silhouette outfit from Sukriti and Akriti’s collection.

