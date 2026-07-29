Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth bring couple goals to the runway at India Couture Week

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The Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, in association with Nexxus New York, saw designers showcasing Indian textiles and craftsmanship through a contemporary lens, whether through AI-powered tailoring or heritage-inspired storytelling. Each couturier’s vision came to life on the runway, with veteran models and Bollywood celebrities adding a touch of charisma to their walk at one of the country’s most prestigious fashion events.
Last night, Jayanti Reddy unveiled her latest collection, The Gilded Era, at Taj Palace, New Delhi — a collection that marks a defining evolution in the house’s design language. Bollywood actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who are also married in real life, closed the show in matching ivory ensembles. While the Wazir actor glided down in a corseted sharara, the Rang De Basanti actor matched her strides in an open sherwani jacket, dhoti pant and emerald neckpiece catching the light.
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According to their press note, “The Gilded Era presents a complete couture narrative rooted in elegance, precision and modernity. At the heart of the collection are 11–12 hero pieces, each conceived as a showcase of exceptional craftsmanship and intricate surface detailing while maintaining an effortless sense of fluidity.”
This time, Reddy chose light to be both her medium and muse. Layering sequins, metallic threads and intricate embellishments with precision, her creations revealed dimension, movement and texture as they catch the light. The introduction of black into her signature palette adds some striking contrast, balancing radiance with depth and bringing a new, contemporary perspective to the house’s romantic aesthetic.
The Gilded Era features intricate thread work and traditional zardozi embroidery with structured silhouettes that allow the handwork to take the spotlight.
Earlier that night, Dolly J showcased her ‘BRĀHM’ collection, inspired by one of the Himalayas’ most revered and elusive blooms — the Brahma Kamal, symbolising purity, transformation and spiritual awakening. The collection includes luxurious textures and sculptural silhouettes featuring intricate jali work and delicate kashidakari embroidery paired with fine tassels, reimagining contemporary cocktail dressing and timeless bridal couture.
The rich colour palette — deep reds, antique golds, earthy rusts and rich wines with soft pinks, luminous ivories, shimmering silvers and warm coppers — mirrors the Himalayan landscape, moving from dusk to dawn. On the other hand, shades of midnight black, marine blue and celestial blue add depth and contrast, making these garments perfect for contemporary evening wear.
Friend of the house, Vaani Kapoor, turned showstopper for Dolly J’s exhibit, walking the ramp in an oxblood ensemble with off shoulder sleeves and a fishtail skirt with a thigh slit.