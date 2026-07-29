Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth bring couple goals to the runway at India Couture Week

The Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, in association with Nexxus New York, saw designers showcasing Indian textiles and craftsmanship through a contemporary lens, whether through AI-powered tailoring or heritage-inspired storytelling. Each couturier’s vision came to life on the runway, with veteran models and Bollywood celebrities adding a touch of charisma to their walk at one of the country’s most prestigious fashion events.

Last night, Jayanti Reddy unveiled her latest collection, The Gilded Era, at Taj Palace, New Delhi — a collection that marks a defining evolution in the house’s design language. Bollywood actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who are also married in real life, closed the show in matching ivory ensembles. While the Wazir actor glided down in a corseted sharara, the Rang De Basanti actor matched her strides in an open sherwani jacket, dhoti pant and emerald neckpiece catching the light.