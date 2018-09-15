Aditi Rao Hydari, Shriya Saran and Hansika Motwani graced the SIIMA Awards in embellished gowns

The seventh edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) was held in Dubai recently that was attended by a bevy of popular stars from South. Among them, Aditi Rao Hydari, who was also present graced the event in a beautiful floral embroidered gown featuring a thigh-high slit.
We like how she accessorised her outfit with large statement jhumkas and matching rings. A neutral make-up palette with light smokey eyes and a wavy hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.
Dhrisyam actor Shriya Saran picked a voluminous baby pink gown featuring a high neck and an embellished bodice. Although we liked her gown, her make-up seemed a tad too bland. A nude palette with thickly-lined eyes and a messy updo rounded off her look. We think she could have done better.
Like Saran, Hansika Motwani too was dressed in a voluminous gown with heavy silver embellishment. She chose to give accesorised a completed miss, which we think was a clever choice. A dewy sheen with well-defined eyes and soft wavy hairdo accentuated her look well.
Whose look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.
