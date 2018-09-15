Follow Us:
Saturday, September 15, 2018
  • Aditi Rao Hydari, Shriya Saran and Hansika Motwani graced the SIIMA Awards in embellished gowns

Aditi Rao Hydari, Shriya Saran and Hansika Motwani graced the SIIMA Awards in embellished gowns

Recently, we spotted Aditi Rao Hydari attending the SIIMA Awards 2018 dressed in a black embroidered gown. Meanwhile, Shriya Saran and Hansika Motwani opted for voluminous, embellished gowns.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 15, 2018 6:09:56 pm
Aditi Rao Hydari, Hansika Motwani, Shriya Saran, South Indian International Movie Awards, SIIMA Awards, Aditi Rao Hydari updates, Aditi Rao Hydari latest pics, celeb fashion, indian express, indian express news Here’s what the celebs wore to the SIIMA Awards 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
The seventh edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) was held in Dubai recently that was attended by a bevy of popular stars from South. Among them, Aditi Rao Hydari, who was also present graced the event in a beautiful floral embroidered gown featuring a thigh-high slit.

ALSO READ| Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Sept 9 – Sept 15)

We like how she accessorised her outfit with large statement jhumkas and matching rings. A neutral make-up palette with light smokey eyes and a wavy hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Hansika Motwani, Shriya Saran, South Indian International Movie Awards, SIIMA Awards, Aditi Rao Hydari updates, Aditi Rao Hydari latest pics, celeb fashion, indian express, indian express news Aditi Rao Hydari at SIIMA Awards 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Dhrisyam actor Shriya Saran picked a voluminous baby pink gown featuring a high neck and an embellished bodice. Although we liked her gown, her make-up seemed a tad too bland. A nude palette with thickly-lined eyes and a messy updo rounded off her look. We think she could have done better.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Hansika Motwani, Shriya Saran, South Indian International Movie Awards, SIIMA Awards, Aditi Rao Hydari updates, Aditi Rao Hydari latest pics, celeb fashion, indian express, indian express news Shriya Saran at SIIMA Awards 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Like Saran, Hansika Motwani too was dressed in a voluminous gown with heavy silver embellishment. She chose to give accesorised a completed miss, which we think was a clever choice. A dewy sheen with well-defined eyes and soft wavy hairdo accentuated her look well.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Hansika Motwani, Shriya Saran, South Indian International Movie Awards, SIIMA Awards, Aditi Rao Hydari updates, Aditi Rao Hydari latest pics, celeb fashion, indian express, indian express news Hansika Motwani at SIIMA Awards 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.

