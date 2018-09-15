Aditi Rao Hydari, Shriya Saran and Hansika Motwani graced the SIIMA Awards in embellished gowns

Here’s what the celebs wore to the SIIMA Awards 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Here’s what the celebs wore to the SIIMA Awards 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The seventh edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) was held in Dubai recently that was attended by a bevy of popular stars from South. Among them, Aditi Rao Hydari, who was also present graced the event in a beautiful floral embroidered gown featuring a thigh-high slit.

ALSO READ| Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Sept 9 – Sept 15)

We like how she accessorised her outfit with large statement jhumkas and matching rings. A neutral make-up palette with light smokey eyes and a wavy hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari at SIIMA Awards 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Aditi Rao Hydari at SIIMA Awards 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Dhrisyam actor Shriya Saran picked a voluminous baby pink gown featuring a high neck and an embellished bodice. Although we liked her gown, her make-up seemed a tad too bland. A nude palette with thickly-lined eyes and a messy updo rounded off her look. We think she could have done better.

Shriya Saran at SIIMA Awards 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Shriya Saran at SIIMA Awards 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Like Saran, Hansika Motwani too was dressed in a voluminous gown with heavy silver embellishment. She chose to give accesorised a completed miss, which we think was a clever choice. A dewy sheen with well-defined eyes and soft wavy hairdo accentuated her look well.

Hansika Motwani at SIIMA Awards 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Hansika Motwani at SIIMA Awards 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd