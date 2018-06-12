Aditi Rao Hydari, Shilpa Shetty Kundra show how to flaunt stylish skirts this summer

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Aditi Rao Hydari and Shilpa Shetty Kundra stepped out in summer skirts and gave fans some serious fashion goals. While the former pulled off a semi-formal look, the latter gave street-style lessons.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 12, 2018 5:55:53 pm
Aditi Rao Hydari, Aditi Rao Hydari fashion, Aditi Rao Hydari skirts, Aditi Rao Hydari Ridhi Mehra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra fashion, Shilpa Shetty Kundra skirts, summer skirts fashion, indian express, indian express news Aditi Rao Hydari, Shilpa Shetty Kundra give summer style goals in these easy-breezy skirts. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Fusion wear has always been Aditi Rao Hydari’s strong point and the actor usually nails the flamboyant skirts she steps out in. And this time too, the Padmaavat actor picked a flared skirt for an event in Hyderabad.

For the event, the actor was dressed in a white-and-purple printed skirt that she teamed with a cropped white shirt, knotted at the waist. Stylist Sanam Ratansi accessorised the look with a pair of studded statement earrings from Satyani Fine Jewels. Soft smokey eyes, a pink-tinted lip and hair coiffed into a messy ponytail rounded out the actor’s look nicely.

Meanwhile, another fashionista who gave style connoisseurs summer goals in an easy-breezy skirt is Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The actor was recently seen in Bandra, where she kept her street-style comfortable in a blue tank top with a scooped and embroidered neckline. She paired it with a lightly textured cotton skirt. Rounding on with slips-ons and sunnies, we think it was an ideal look for a day out in the summer season.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Aditi Rao Hydari fashion, Aditi Rao Hydari skirts, Aditi Rao Hydari Ridhi Mehra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra fashion, Shilpa Shetty Kundra skirts, summer skirts fashion, indian express, indian express news Shilpa Shetty Kundra spotted at Bandra. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aditi Rao Hydari, Aditi Rao Hydari fashion, Aditi Rao Hydari skirts, Aditi Rao Hydari Ridhi Mehra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra fashion, Shilpa Shetty Kundra skirts, summer skirts fashion, indian express, indian express news Shilpa Shetty Kundra kept it easy in a textured skirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Whose skirt would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments section below.

