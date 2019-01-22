Aditi Rao Hydari’s sari look has an old world charm

Aditi Rao Hydari is often seen making elegant sartorial statements. And when she steps out in Indian wear, she has the power to make people go weak in their knees. Recently, at the Urja Awards 2019 in Mumbai, she was seen in a beautiful Payal Khandwala sari.

The actor upped her fashion game by styling it with a multi-layered silver necklace and statement bracelets. A centre-parted tight ponytail along with subtle smokey eye make-up completed the look.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, she was seen in a navy blue, art nouveau kalidaar dress from Nautanky by Nilesh Parashar. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi, the floral embroidered ethnic gown was teamed with statement earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Minimal make-up and soft wavy hairdo complemented her look well.

While attending another event, the 32-year-old donned a black and gold Raw Mango outfit that included a skirt and kurta combo.

The outfit was accessorised with gold earrings, dark red lipstick and a red bindi.