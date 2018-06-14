Aditi Rao Hydari’s attires for ‘Sammohanam’ promotions are the perfect pick for summers

Aditi Rao Hydari’s ensembles are absolute summer fashion goals. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Aditi Rao Hydari’s ensembles are absolute summer fashion goals. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

When it comes to sporting easy-breezy emsembles, Aditi Rao Hydari mostly manages to pull off her looks with utmost grace. And this time too, while attending the promotions of her upcoming Telugu movie Sammohanam, she didn’t disappoint in her comfortable ethnic ensembles.

Dressed in a sleeveless, white outfit featuring colourful prints on it from Vrisa By Rahul n Shikha’s Samarkand collection, she looked lovely. She styled it with a matching dupatta that featured tassel detailing on its hemline. Cool and comfortable, the outfit seems to be an ideal choice for both summer mornings and evenings. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she kept her accessorises minimal and opted for a silver choker. A dewy sheen with nude pink lips and soft wavy hairdo completed her look.

For another event, the 31-year-old was clad in a similar black-coloured ensemble from Myoho. Instead of the dupatta, stylist Ratansi gave it an interesting touch and cinched the waist with a black double buckle belt. That way, it didn’t let the outfit look too flowy and made it look very trendy. Her outfit was further styled with a pair of mojris. Side-braided hairdo with nude make-up shade and a little bindi rounded off her look.

Would you like to recreate Hydari’s latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

