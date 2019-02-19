Aditi Rao Hydari looks regal in red Raw Mango silk sari

Aditi Rao Hydari is an epitome of elegance, especially when she steps out in a sari. The Padmaavat actor can pull off almost every look gracefully, but she looks best when she sports an ethnic look. So when she recently attended Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi’s wedding wearing a red Banarasi silk sari with a matching elbow length-sleeved blouse by Raw Mango, we were left gasping for air.

Paring it with statement polki jhumkas by Satyani Fine jewels, she finished off her look with neutral makeup and a wispy hairdo.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, she attended the Urja Awards 2019 in Mumbai wearing a beautiful sari by Payal Khandwala.

The actor upped her fashion game by styling it with a multi-layered silver necklace and statement bracelets. Her hair parted at the centre and tied up in a tight ponytail along with smokey eye make-up completed the look.

Check some of the pictures here.

Earlier, the actor was seen in a gorgeous pink dress and we think she looked stunning. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the actor gave accessories a miss and let the outfit do the talking. The light pink dress featuring straps and ruffle detailing along the border was teamed with a pair of similar coloured heels. Her look was defined by messy hair and a dash of pink on her lips.

Which look do you prefer?