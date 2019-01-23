Aditi Rao Hydari looks regal as she walks the ramp for House of Kotwara

Aditi Rao Hydari can slay almost any look. The actor recently walked the ramp for Sahachari Foundation Events and looked breathtaking in a lehenga from House of Kotwara. With zari details, the onion-colour ensemble was paired with a matching dupatta and was accessorised with a statement choker and earrings from the label Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. Hair parted at the centre and winged eyeliner completed the look.

Prior to this, she was spotted looking lovely in a gorgeous Payal Khandwala sari. She was at the Urja Awards 2019 in Mumbai and had teamed the sari with a black blouse and accessorised with statement bracelets and multi-layered silver necklace. Hair tied in a ponytail and smokey eyes completed the look. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi. the look was chic and Hydari clearly stood out.

The actor can nail ethnic look exceedingly well. We had loved her in the navy blue, art nouveau kalidaar dress from Nautanky by Nilesh Parashar. Styled by Ratansi, the ethnic gown with floral embroidery detail was accessorised with statement earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Hair styled into soft waves and minimal make-up complemented her look well.

At another event, the 32-year-old looked ravishing in a black and gold Raw Mango outfit that consisted of a skirt and kurta combo. Gold earrings and bright red lipstick completed the look. The hair, much like the actor’s signature style, was parted at the centre.

