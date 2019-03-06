Aditi Rao Hydari looks straight out of a Raja Ravi Varma painting in this photo shoot

Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the few actors who looks effortlessly beautiful, irrespective of what she is wearing. Recently, Hello! India magazine recreated the famous paintings of celebrated painter Raja Ravi Varma and the actor featured in them, looking ethereal in Raw Mango outfits.

Styled by Sanjay Garg, in one of the pictures, the actor is seen recreating the painter’s iconic painting ‘Radha In The Moonlight’. She is seen donning the ‘Cheent ’ hand embroidered organza sari from his brand’s upcoming summer collection.

In another picture, she is seen recreating the painting, ‘Lady Going For A Pooja’, looking breathtaking in a nafisha silk sari and pali blouse from Raw Mango. Everything, from the sari-blouse combination to the hairdo and make-up look flawless.

Much like the painter’s ‘Portrait Of A Woman’, the actor can also be seen in a sikka booti chanderi sari from Raw Mango, teamed with a khalesh blouse. Accessorised with stunning jewellery, the look was absolutely on point and oozed old world charm.

She looks like a vision in the designer’s Purva’ hand embroidered organza sari which was inspired by the ‘Fresh From A Bath’ painting. The look was accessorised with jewellery from Amrapali Jewellery.

The actor too shared a video of behind the scenes of the photo shoot and gave us a glimpse of how the iconic paintings were recreated.

What do you think of her looks?