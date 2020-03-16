Follow Us:
Monday, March 16, 2020
Aditi Rao Hydari keeps it bohemian this season; check it out here

We love the actor's boho vibe; what about you?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 16, 2020 3:10:36 pm
Aditi Rao photos, aditi rao bollywood movies, aditi rao latest bollywood movies and photos, bohemian outfit ideas, celeb fashion, lifestyle The actor was seen in a Payal Pratap ensemble. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Aditi Rao Hydari’s fashion choices have always been chic and elegant. And she always manages to take it a notch higher with her simplicity. So it was no surprise that the actor, who always gets appreciative nods from the fashion police, impressed yet again when she stepped out looking resplendent in a flowy dress.

Aditi was seen in a floor length red coloured dress featuring floral prints from designer Payal Pratap. Check out the picture below:

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the v-neck dress, which was enough to make a statement, was accessorised with a wide waist belt from Zara. The belt, however, helped give some structure to the full-sleeved outfit.

The actor styled her ensemble with a pair of Kolhapuris, while opting for perfectly blow dried hair and a ‘no-makeup makeup’ look. Aditi’s look was brought together with pale pink nude lips, a dewy base and wispy eyelashes.

For jewellery, she went for rustic silver jhumkis that went perfectly well with the outfit.

❤️

Prior to this, the actor was seen in a stunning co-ord set in burnt orange from Bennch.hq for an event in Chennai. Also styled by Sanam Ratansi, the outfit was styled with a wide waist belt of the same colour, and clear stilettos.

🧡

What do you think about her looks?

