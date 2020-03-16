Aditi Rao Hydari keeps it bohemian this season; check it out here

The actor was seen in a Payal Pratap ensemble. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) The actor was seen in a Payal Pratap ensemble. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Aditi Rao Hydari’s fashion choices have always been chic and elegant. And she always manages to take it a notch higher with her simplicity. So it was no surprise that the actor, who always gets appreciative nods from the fashion police, impressed yet again when she stepped out looking resplendent in a flowy dress.

Aditi was seen in a floor length red coloured dress featuring floral prints from designer Payal Pratap. Check out the picture below:

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the v-neck dress, which was enough to make a statement, was accessorised with a wide waist belt from Zara. The belt, however, helped give some structure to the full-sleeved outfit.

The actor styled her ensemble with a pair of Kolhapuris, while opting for perfectly blow dried hair and a ‘no-makeup makeup’ look. Aditi’s look was brought together with pale pink nude lips, a dewy base and wispy eyelashes.

ALSO READ | Katrina is very particular, Kareena is quite excitable: Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri

For jewellery, she went for rustic silver jhumkis that went perfectly well with the outfit.

Prior to this, the actor was seen in a stunning co-ord set in burnt orange from Bennch.hq for an event in Chennai. Also styled by Sanam Ratansi, the outfit was styled with a wide waist belt of the same colour, and clear stilettos.

What do you think about her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd