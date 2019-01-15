Aditi Rao Hydari exudes elegance in a navy blue kalidaar dress

Aditi Rao Hydari’s ethnic wear has mostly been a beautiful blend of simplicity and elegance and her latest outfit is proof of that. Clad in a navy blue, art nouveau kalidaar dress from Nautanky by Nilesh Parashar, the actor looked beautiful. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi, the floral embroidered ethnic gown was teamed with statement earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Minimal make-up and soft wavy hairdo complemented her look well.

Take a look at the photo:

Advertising

Talking about Hydari’s gorgeous ethnic wear collection, let’s take a look at a few times when she enthralled us with her traditional ensmebles. The Padmavat actor was seen in a stunning anarkali set by designer Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. Once again styled by Ratansi, Hydari went with her signature middle parted neat bun and accessorised her outfit with statement jhumkas and golden jutti. We think she pulled off the look effortlessly.

While attending another event, the 32-year-old donned a black and gold Raw Mango outfit that included a skirt and kurta combo. The outfit was accessorised with gold earrings while the dark red lipstick and red bindi worked beautifully with the attire.

Previously, while attending Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ reception party in Mumbai, the Bhoomi actor made for a pretty picture in a ‘black and white thread embroidered lehenga’ from Jayanti Reddy’s collection. With heavy gold jhumkas from Satyani Fine Jewels, a small bindi and hair tied in a neat updo, the actor rounded off her look nicely.

Advertising

What do you think her latest look?