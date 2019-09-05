Toggle Menu
Aditi Rao Hydari looks ethereal in this Nachiket Barve embroidered ensemble

The flowy ensemble, which featured a deep v-neck, looked lovely on the actor who accessorised it with statement earrings and a ring from Tyaani by Karan Johar.

What do you think of the actor’s latest look? (Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram & APH Images; Designed by Gargi Singh)

Aditi Rao Hydari’s style can best be described as simple yet elegant. And it would not be wrong to say that the actor manages to nail every look effortlessly. Which is why her latest look being a head turner yet again is not surprising! Spotted in an embroidered floral anarkali from designer Nachiket Barve, Hydari looked absolutely stunning at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations hosted by Mukesh Ambani recently.

The flowy ensemble, which featured a deep v-neck, looked lovely on the Padmaavat actor who accessorised it with statement earrings and a ring from Tyaani by Karan Johar. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi, the look was rounded out with with dewy make-up, loose hair and a small black bindi.

Check the pictures here.

The actor paired the outfit with strappy black heels. (Source: APH Images)
We love how the actor kept her look simple. (Source: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)

Prior to this, she had turned showstopper for designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi for their debut show at the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW), where they showcased their collection titled ‘Mosaiq’. In an interview with Grazia, the designers revealed that they have worked on the collection for eight months.

The actor sashayed down the ramp in a blush pink off-shoulder top with dramatic sleeves, which was teamed with a floor-length gold sequin lehenga. The look was rounded out with hair neatly parted at the centre, a statement diamond neck piece and a ring.

Check the picture here.

Hydari looked gorgeous in the ensemble. (Source: APH Images)

We love how the actor usually keeps her looks understated, yet manages to effortlessly impress.

What do you think of her latest look?

