Aditi Rao Hydari moves away from ethnic, gets all dressy in recent looks

October 16, 2021 5:20:08 pm
Aditi Rao Hydari has been impeccable when it comes to ethnic outfits. She can be equally dazzling in contemporary dresses. An example of this was noticed recently when the actor was spotted in a series of looks. Styled by Sanam Ratansi in all the instances, Aditi looked lovely.
In the first instance, she opted for a maxi dress from Paulmi and Harsh. The big floral motifs made the outfit stand out. We also dig the way it was styled–accessorised with big jhumkas and completed with bright red lipstick.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
In the second instance she was seen in a black cocktail dress from Kalmanovich. The dress which featured a high-thigh slit and included sequin details. The hair, pulled back complemented the look really well and we dig the shoes from Christian Louboutin.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Here are all the times she has been impressive with her looks.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of her looks?
