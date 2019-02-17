Is pink the new black? Madhuri Dixit and Aditi Rao Hydari stun in monochrome pink outfits

When it comes to sartorial choices, Aditi Rao Hydari is known to make heads turn. Recently, the actor and singer was seen in a pink dress and we think she looked rather stunning in it.

Advertising

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the actor gave accessories a miss and let the outfit do the talking. The light pink dress featuring straps and ruffle detailing along the border was teamed with a pair of similar coloured heels. Hair tied into a messy bun and a dab of pink on her lips rounded out her look well.

Given the sartorial picks of many celebrities, it looks like pink is all set to be the new black. Recently, Madhuri Dixit was also seen sporting a pink coloured pantsuit and looked rather charming in it. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani teamed the pantsuit up with a camisole of the same colour and maintained a monotone look. Accessorising her outfit with statement rings and earrings, and keeping her make-up to a minimal with a dab of pink on her lips, the actor looked rather charming.

Earlier, the actor was seen in a gorgeous ivory outfit with intricate floral motifs all over it. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the ensemble by Varun Bahl complemented her frame beautifully. With hair parted at the centre, statement earrings and bright red lips complemented her look.

Prior to this, for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Total Dhamaal, she had stepped out looking lovely in a yellow Marks & Spencer top. This was teamed with a pair of flared trousers from H&M. A perfect wear for the summer, the ensemble was accessorised with earrings from Misho Designs. Hair styled in soft curls and the dazzling smile completed the look rather well.

Advertising

What do you think of their new look?