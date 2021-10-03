Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning in her recent appearances; check them out

Aditi Rao Hydari turns heads with her impeccable fashion choices every time she steps out. From ethnic to western wear — she carries every outfit effortlessly. Recently, the actor was spotted giving us fashion goals in two stunning looks.

Aditi looked chic and edgy as she donned a beige-coloured power suit that consisted of a cropped blazer and a pair of matching flared pants. An orange crop top added a pop of colour to this look.

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she accessorised the look with a layered gold necklace and dainty earrings. The actor rounded off the look with brown eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, blushed cheeks and dark plum lip colour. Her hair, styled in middle-parted sleek ponytail, gave the look a neat finish.

Prior to this, the Padmaavat actor looked absolutely mesmerising as she slipped into an off-shoulder red satin gown by designer Marmar Halim. The dress featured a corset-style top with dramatic sleeves and a skirt bottom with a thigh-high slit.

She once again paired the dress with a layered gold neckpiece, small hoop earrings and lots of rings. A pair of embellished heels elevated this look further.

To add the finishing touches, the actor opted for subtle eye shadow, mascara laden eyes, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks and nude lip shade. She wore her hair in a middle-parted messy style.

Which look did you like the most?

