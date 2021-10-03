scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 03, 2021
MUST READ

Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning in her recent appearances; check them out

The actor left us impressed as she wore a power suit and a beautiful gown. Take a look at her recent fashion outings

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 3, 2021 8:00:51 pm
Aditi Rao HydariAditi Rao Hydari's latest looks are proof of her impeccable style. (Source: Sanam Ratansi/Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari turns heads with her impeccable fashion choices every time she steps out. From ethnic to western wear — she carries every outfit effortlessly. Recently, the actor was spotted giving us fashion goals in two stunning looks.

Aditi looked chic and edgy as she donned a beige-coloured power suit that consisted of a cropped blazer and a pair of matching flared pants. An orange crop top added a pop of colour to this look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi) 

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she accessorised the look with a layered gold necklace and dainty earrings. The actor rounded off the look with brown eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, blushed cheeks and dark plum lip colour. Her hair, styled in middle-parted sleek ponytail, gave the look a neat finish.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi) 

Prior to this, the Padmaavat actor looked absolutely mesmerising as she slipped into an off-shoulder red satin gown by designer Marmar Halim. The dress featured a corset-style top with dramatic sleeves and a skirt bottom with a thigh-high slit.

ALSO READ |The fashion award goes to Swara Bhasker for giving a blazer the most unconventional makeover

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi) 

She once again paired the dress with a layered gold neckpiece, small hoop earrings and lots of rings. A pair of embellished heels elevated this look further.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi) 

To add the finishing touches, the actor opted for subtle eye shadow, mascara laden eyes, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks and nude lip shade. She wore her hair in a middle-parted messy style.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi) 

Which look did you like the most?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Jamdani, Jamdani weavers, dhakai, Jamdani news, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, jamdani weaving, art exhibition,
A new exhibition showcases the ‘glorious past and shining future’ of Dhakai Jamdani

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 03: Latest News

Advertisement