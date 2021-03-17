We cannot take our eyes off Aditi Rao Hydari in this green silk organza sari

What do you think of her look? (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Aditi Rao Hydari’s impeccable fashion sense deserves no introduction. Also, it would not be wrong to say that when she opts for ethnic outfits, she looks like a vision. It was no different this time when she donned a green silk organza sari from designer Punit Balana. The sari stood out for the gold hand dori work on it.

Styled by Ami Patel, the sari was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. We like how the look was pulled together with her hair styled in a high bun adorned with fresh flowers. A statement choker, small bindi, and minimal makeup with filled-in eyebrows added the finishing touches. Check out the pictures below.

The sari is from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection, Mandana. Shedding light on it, he wrote, “Mandana is a homage to the memories of a past, a love letter to the days to come. Mandana is my Spring Summer 2021 collection, reminding us of things that we sometimes leave behind. An edit of lehengas, sarees, kurta sets, contemporary prét wear, and, for the first time ever, menswear, Mandana is about a modern Jaipur combined with a time that was, and perhaps still is.”

The actor almost always pulls off outfits with effortless charm but there is something alluring about the way she carries off in ethnic ensembles.

