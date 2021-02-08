Aditi Rao Hydari looks ethereal in Sabyasachi ensembles; see pics

Aditi Rao Hydrari’s fashion sense is classy and timeless. The actor is often spotted in ethnic looks, and without a doubt, nails them down to a T. Thus, when she recently teamed up with designer Sabyasachi for a fashion magazine cover shoot — it was a match made in heaven.

Aditi was seen in a series of outfits from the couturier’s latest collection, looking ethereal in different styles of lehengas and also kurta and churidar set — which were all about heirloom heritage, colours and opulence.

Check out the pictures below:

She looked like a vision in the outfits, and we loved how effortlessly she elevated each look.

White lehenga with bright prints is a Sabyasachi hallmark, and the actor just looked beautiful in it. This was accessorised with statement jewellery from the designer’s label.

Her bridal looks are equally gorgeous. The muted colours work extremely well set against all the jewellery.

But of course, there had to be a trademark Sabyasachi red lehenga. And as always, Aditi looked striking.

What do you think of her looks?