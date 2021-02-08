scorecardresearch
Aditi Rao Hydari looks ethereal in Sabyasachi ensembles; see pics

She featured on the cover of a fashion magazine. Check out the gorgeous pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 8, 2021 11:40:35 am
Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit ChatterjeeCheck out the pictures. (Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydrari’s fashion sense is classy and timeless. The actor is often spotted in ethnic looks, and without a doubt, nails them down to a T. Thus, when she recently teamed up with designer Sabyasachi for a fashion magazine cover shoot — it was a match made in heaven.

Aditi was seen in a series of outfits from the couturier’s latest collection, looking ethereal in different styles of lehengas and also kurta and churidar set — which were all about heirloom heritage, colours and opulence.

Check out the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khush Wedding Magazine (@khushmag)

She looked like a vision in the outfits, and we loved how effortlessly she elevated each look.

White lehenga with bright prints is a Sabyasachi hallmark, and the actor just looked beautiful in it. This was accessorised with statement jewellery from the designer’s label.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khush Wedding Magazine (@khushmag)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khush Wedding Magazine (@khushmag)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khush Wedding Magazine (@khushmag)

Her bridal looks are equally gorgeous. The muted colours work extremely well set against all the jewellery.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khush Wedding Magazine (@khushmag)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khush Wedding Magazine (@khushmag)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khush Wedding Magazine (@khushmag)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khush Wedding Magazine (@khushmag)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khush Wedding Magazine (@khushmag)

But of course, there had to be a trademark Sabyasachi red lehenga. And as always, Aditi looked striking.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khush Wedding Magazine (@khushmag)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khush Wedding Magazine (@khushmag)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khush Wedding Magazine (@khushmag)

What do you think of her looks?

