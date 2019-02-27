Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning in this ivory lehenga from Tarun Tahiliani

Aditi Rao Hydari almost always turns heads with her sartorial picks. Not the one to disappoint, recently, the actor and model was spotted looking flawless at a wedding in a lehenga from Tarun Tahiliani.

The ivory coloured lehenga from the designer’s Spring Summer’19 collection featured resham work and embroidery on it. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi, Hydari complemented her outfit with a beautiful polki choker and earrings from Narayan Jewellers.

Prior to this, Hydari was seen walking the ramp to celebrate the centennial of Khadi and its association with the fashion industry as a part of the conclave ‘Khadi Goes Global’ organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO). The Padmaavat actor looked beautiful as she sashayed down the runway in a white and gold lehenga.

Earlier, she was seen clad in a navy blue, art nouveau kalidaar dress from Nautanky by Nilesh Parashar. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi, the floral embroidered ethnic gown was teamed with statement earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Minimal make-up and soft wavy hairdo complemented her look well.

Talking about Hydari’s gorgeous ethnic wear collection, let’s take a look at another appearance where the Padmavat actor was seen in a stunning anarkali set by designer Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. Once again styled by Ratansi, Hydari went with her signature middle parted neat bun and accessorised her outfit with statement jhumkas and golden juttis. We think she pulled off the look effortlessly.

What do you think of her latest look?