Fashion alert: Aditi Rao Hydari is bringing back high-waist pants

Aditi Rao Hydari, who was recently seen in The Girl on the Train, has an impeccable sense of style — especially when it comes to ethnic looks. Whether it is s sari, a suit, or even a lehenga set, the actor knows how to keep it extremely simple yet elegant. Of late, however, she has also been nailing contemporary outfits with equal ease; and if her recent outings are any proof, she is bringing back high-waist wide bottom pants!

She was recently spotted in a series of looks and — as always — looked amazing in all of them.

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she looked striking in a white crop top which was teamed with printed high-waist pants. The look worked really well as she completed it with bright red lips and hair parted at the center.

The ensemble from ANI Clothing looked really nice on her, and we liked how the white top balanced out the bright colours and print on the pants.

She was spotted in a similar look again — but this time in denim separates teamed with a knotted crop top. The outfit from KG LABEL worked really well and the actor looked stunning.

What do you think of her looks?