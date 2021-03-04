scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 04, 2021
Fashion alert: Aditi Rao Hydari is bringing back high-waist pants

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she was recently spotted in a series of looks and -- as always -- looked amazing in all of them

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 4, 2021 5:30:37 pm
What do you think of her looks? (Source: Sanam Ratansi/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Aditi Rao Hydari, who was recently seen in The Girl on the Train, has an impeccable sense of style — especially when it comes to ethnic looks. Whether it is s sari, a suit, or even a lehenga set, the actor knows how to keep it extremely simple yet elegant. Of late, however, she has also been nailing contemporary outfits with equal ease; and if her recent outings are any proof, she is bringing back high-waist wide bottom pants!

She was recently spotted in a series of looks and — as always — looked amazing in all of them.

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she looked striking in a white crop top which was teamed with printed high-waist pants. The look worked really well as she completed it with bright red lips and hair parted at the center.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi)

The ensemble from ANI Clothing looked really nice on her, and we liked how the white top balanced out the bright colours and print on the pants.

ALSO READ |Celeb stylist Sanam Ratansi: Aditi’s style matches mine; fittings with her can go on for hours

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi)

She was spotted in a similar look again — but this time in denim separates teamed with a knotted crop top. The outfit from KG LABEL worked really well and the actor looked stunning.

Check out the look here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi)

Here are some of her other looks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi)

What do you think of her looks?

