Aditi Rao Hydari looks lovely in this printed bralette and skirt set

Designed by Gargi Singh

Aditi Rao Hydari is among those actors who can pull off almost any style effortlessly. Which is why it was not surprising to see her ace her latest looks.

The actor was recently spotted in two different looks and, as always, she stunned both times. In the first look, she was spotted in an ensemble from designer Punit Balana’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection. Styled by Ami Patel, the outfit consisted of a printed bralette and skirt which were teamed with a mint green cape. The colours — green and purple — are perfect for the summer months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

The look was pulled together with loose hair, filled-eyebrows, a small bindi, and a gorgeous choker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

In the other look, she gave us perfect weekend fashion goals in a printed robe and pants set from The Boozy Button. She kept the look simple and understated, completing it with hair parted at the side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

The actor’s ethnic choices are impeccable and she hardly goes wrong. That, however, does not mean she doesn’t experiment with her looks.

What do you think of her looks?